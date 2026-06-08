John Lithgow becomes oldest Tony winner at 80, Lesley Manville wins Best Actress in a Play

John Lithgow made history at 80 as he became the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category at the 2026 Tony Awards. Lesley Manville, 70, took home the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Jocasta in Oedipus.

The 2026 Tony Awards delivered a fierce competition at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, as stars battled it out for the ultimate Broadway honors.

John Lithgow made history at 80 as he became the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category. The victory marked his third Tony Award, and this time he took home the trophy for his captivating portrayal of Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt's play Giant.

He triumphed over a stacked category of heavyweights, beating out Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe (Every Brilliant Thing), Will Harrison (Punch), Nathan Lane (Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman), and Mark Strong (Oedipus). In Giant, Lithgow portrays Dahl during a turbulent period in the 1980s, when the children's author faced backlash over a series of antisemitic comments. The victory came a staggering 53 years after his very first Tony win.

John Lithgow, 80, made history on Sunday as he became the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category at the 2026 Tony Awards. The performance previously earned Lithgow his very first Olivier Award during the production's London run.

'I'm such a lucky actor,' he said during his acceptance speech, before joking, 'The other gentlemen in my category, you all deserve this. I got it.

' He then turned serious, stating: 'Because I play the lead role in an extraordinary play, Giant. A stunning play made by people full of love and kindness. But it's a play about cruelty in a cruel age.

' He also thanked his wife Mary Yeager for seeing him through 'two exhilarating but exhausting years bringing this incredible play to Broadway. ' 'Two Tony bookends, with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of fantastic theater artists. I've had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments onstage.

But I have to tell you, this moment has got to be one of the best.

' Giant was directed by two-time Tony winner Nicholas Hytner. Lithgow won his first Tony in 1973 for his performance as Nick in The Changing Room, just weeks after his Broadway debut. He also won in 2002 for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as J.J. Hunsecker in Sweet Smell of Success.

Lesley Manville, 70, took home the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Jocasta in Oedipus. Manville clinched the trophy over a formidable field of nominees, including Rose Byrne (Fallen Angels), Carrie Coon (Bug), Susannah Flood (Liberation), and Kelli O'Hara, (Fallen Angels).

'Our genius director and writer Robert Icke took a 2,500 year–old play and brought it up to the present day with shocking, startling results,' she shared during her acceptance speech. Caissie Levy, 45, won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Ragtime. Her co-star Joshua Henry, 41, took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Ragtime, directed by Lear DeBessonet, was also crowned the season's Best Revival of a Musical. Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman emerged as the evening's biggest victor by sweeping the board with six wins. The Lost Boys, Ragtime, and Schmigadoon! followed closely behind with four awards each





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