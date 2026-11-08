John Lewis Suspends Bokitta Sales Following Hamas Support Controversy

John Lewis has removed Bokitta hijabs from its website and launched an investigation after the Beirut-based brand posted imagery supporting Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks.

John Lewis has suspended sales of head scarves and other clothing by Beirut-based manufacturer Bokitta after an investigation uncovered a series of troubling online posts by the company and its co-founder. The retailer appeared to remove the items from its website this weekend, with £35 hijabs and £70 Premium Prayer Sets no longer available to purchase. This decision follows the discovery of imagery on Bokitta's official Instagram page depicting Hamas terrorists attacking Israel on October 7 using a paraglider and bulldozer.

Bokitta Posts Controversial Imagery

An image posted on Bokitta's Instagram page eleven days after the massacres by Hamas on October 7, 2023, depicted a Hamas terrorist flying a paraglider in front of a Palestinian flag. The image also included a Hamas bulldozer smashing through Israel's border fence and a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf in the shape of Israel. On October 7 itself, the company's co-founder and design director, Hala Absi, shared a clip of a news report about the Hamas onslaught. She accompanied the clip with a caption in which she branded Israelis as oppressors and wrote, "May God protect our brothers and sisters in Palestine and grant us victory over the oppressors."

Also read State lawmakers condemn San Diego ofrenda honoring Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, call for its removal

John Lewis Launches Immediate Investigation

John Lewis launched an investigation this weekend, resulting in both posts being taken down. The retailer issued a nine-word statement saying, "We weren't aware of these comments and are investigating." John Lewis is understood to have been selling Bokitta's clothing for at least three years. The relationship included a temporary pop-up outlet opened in September 2023 at the retailer's flagship department store in Stratford, east London. The removal of products marks a significant escalation in the retailer's response to the controversy.

Families of Victims Call for Severed Ties

Adam Ma'anit, an Israeli living in the UK whose cousin Tsachi was kidnapped on October 7 and later killed by Hamas, called on the retailer to apologize and cut all ties with Bokitta. He stated, "John Lewis is a national treasure. When our daughter was born we bought her buggy and baby clothes there. To see them entangled with a company that celebrated October 7 is a stab to the heart." Ma'anit argued that John Lewis claims to have strong ethics and needs to prove it by severing all ties with Bokitta and issuing a public apology. He emphasized the emotional impact of the retailer's association with the brand.

Advertisement

Bokitta Denies Terrorism Support

Bokitta stated that the image depicting the bulldozer and paraglider was not created by the company and was shared quickly without the required scrutiny. The company explained, "We recognize that it contains imagery associated with the events of 7 October, during which civilians were attacked and killed." Bokitta added, "We condemn those attacks on civilians. The image should not have been shared as is, and it has been removed." The firm insisted its intention was solidarity with Palestinian civilians, not support for any armed group or violence against civilians.

Company History and Political Stance

Formed in 2009 by Mubde Absi in Beirut, Lebanon, Bokitta declares on its website that it supports a free Palestine. The brand sells a sweater emblazoned with the Palestinian flag, with profits going to Palestine. Its website previously included controversial blog posts about the Nakba, the displacement of Palestinians in 1948 for the founding of Israel. One article was accessed via a drop-down menu via the labels "Jews" and "Zionist Movement." The "Jews" label was removed after it was flagged by the Mail on Sunday last week. The article stated that Israel was doing long-term ethnic cleansing to remove Palestinians from their land.

Leadership Condemns Violence Against Civilians

Bokitta claimed that Hala Absi was not voicing support for the attacks. The company said, "The caption was a prayer for the protection of the Palestinian people, not an endorsement of violence." Bokitta added that it and its co-founder support the Palestinian people's right to freedom and dignity. They stated they engage in peaceful advocacy, including boycotts, but do not support terrorism. Ms Absi said, "I do not support terrorism, and I condemn the killing of civilians, whether Israeli or Palestinian, before, on and since 7 October 2023." The brand reaffirmed its condemnation of the deliberate killing of civilians on both sides of the conflict.