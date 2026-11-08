John Lewis Halts Bokitta Sales After Terror Support Controversy

John Lewis suspends sales of headscarves by Beirut-based Bokitta following investigation into posts supporting Hamas and depicting October 7 violence.

John Lewis is facing intense public scrutiny and has suspended sales of products from Beirut-based manufacturer Bokitta after an investigation revealed the brand posted imagery supporting Hamas terrorists and depicting the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Sales Suspended Amid Investigating Findings

John Lewis announced it launched an immediate investigation into Bokitta this weekend after The Mail on Sunday uncovered a series of disturbing online posts by the company and its co-founder. The retailer subsequently removed all Bokitta items from its website, including the £35 hijabs and the £70 Premium Prayer Set, which includes robes and headscarves. The company issued a brief nine-word statement confirming it was unaware of the comments and is now investigating the situation.

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Visual Imagery and Co-founder Statements

The controversy centers on an image posted on Bokitta's official Instagram page eleven days after the Hamas massacres on October 7, 2023. This graphic depicted a Hamas terrorist flying a paraglider in front of a Palestinian flag, alongside a bulldozer smashing through Israel's border fence and a keffiyeh shaped like the map of Israel.

Additionally, on the day of the attacks, Bokitta co-founder and design director Hala Absi shared a news clip about the onslaught. She accompanied the video with a caption labeling Israelis as 'oppressors' and praying for victory over them. Absi later clarified that her caption was a prayer for the protection of the Palestinian people and not an endorsement of violence.

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Calls for Apology from Impacted Families

Adam Ma'anit, an Israeli resident in the UK whose cousin Tsachi was kidnapped and killed by Hamas, publicly demanded that John Lewis issue a full apology and sever all commercial ties with Bokitta. Ma'anit described the retailer as a national treasure and stated that seeing the brand entangled with a company that celebrated the October 7 attacks was a painful betrayal of trust.

Ma'anit emphasized that John Lewis claims to hold strong ethical standards and must prove this by cutting relations with the fashion firm and addressing the controversy directly. The pressure has mounted on the retailer to demonstrate that its ethical guidelines extend to all partners and suppliers.

Brand History and Controversial Blog Content

Bokitta has sold its clothing through John Lewis for at least three years and opened a temporary pop-up outlet in the Stratford store in September 2023. The brand, formed in 2009 by Mubde Absi in Beirut, declares support for a free Palestine on its website and sells apparel featuring the Palestinian flag.

Further complicating its reputation, Bokitta's website hosted controversial blog posts regarding the Nakba, the displacement of Palestinians in 1948. One article was accessible via a dropdown menu labeled 'Jews' and 'Zionist Movement.' The Jewish label was removed after being flagged, but the article itself claimed Israel was engaged in long-term ethnic cleansing.

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Bokitta Condemns Violence While Denying Support

Bokitta stated that the image of the bulldozer and paraglider was not created by the company but was shared quickly without proper scrutiny. The company condemned the attacks on civilians and removed the post, asserting its intention was solidarity with Palestinian civilians rather than support for armed groups.

The firm reiterated that neither it nor Hala Absi supports terrorism and condemned the deliberate killing of civilians, whether Israeli or Palestinian, on and since October 7, 2023. Absi maintained that her advocacy focuses on the right to freedom and dignity through peaceful means, including boycotts, while strictly opposing violence against any civilian population.