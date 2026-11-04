John Lewis Defends Christmas Ad Criticism Over Gift-Giving Message

John Lewis faces backlash for its new Christmas advert starring Kristin Scott Thomas, defending the campaign as a call for thoughtful gifting rather than materialism.

John Lewis has issued a formal defense of its latest festive advertising campaign following intense public criticism regarding its narrative on intergenerational relationships. The department store insists that the controversial spot is designed to highlight the true spirit of Christmas by encouraging shoppers to prioritize personal effort over financial transactions.

The Campaign Narrative and Core Message

The three-minute film titled Gloria and Pickles stars Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a wealthy grandmother named Gloria who struggles to connect with her grandchildren Freddie and Maggie during their visit to her London home. The story depicts the children showing little interest in her treasured childhood toy dog, prompting Gloria to consider giving them cash instead of a thoughtful gift. A wooden dog voiced by comedian Paul Whitehouse comes to life to persuade her to make more of an effort, leading to a last-minute shopping spree where she transforms her home office into a Gran Cave complete with disco balls and music. This transformation eventually earns an affectionate hug from the children, illustrating the store's slogan Don't give up on giving alongside a cover of You Can't Always Get What You Want by Sam Fender.

Also read John Lewis Christmas Ad 2024: Kristin Scott Thomas Stars In Gloria And Pickles Campaign

Stakeholder Positions and Public Backlash

A spokesperson for John Lewis responded to the negative reaction on X by stating that gifting across generations can feel tricky and it is tempting to hand over an envelope of cash to play it safe. They explained that Gloria's story aims to inspire everyone to back their instincts and choose something personal this Christmas. However, this explanation has failed to convince several high-profile critics including Piers Morgan who condemned the advert as possibly the worst he has ever seen for anything. Morgan added that the campaign would actively dissuade him from visiting John Lewis and questioned what the retailer was thinking when producing such content.

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Celebrity Reactions and Competing Views

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies expressed strong disapproval noting that if her grandchildren behaved like the characters in the ad there would be zero presents coming their way. Location Location Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp also criticized the children's behavior by saying that not giving Granny a hug is not a good start although she later clarified that she remains a huge fan of the brand despite ranking the ad outside her top five. Broadcaster Dan Walker argued that the advert shows ungrateful children ignoring their gran until she spends loads of money on jazzing up a room to keep them happy. Actress Frances Barber described the campaign as depressing elder abuse and borderline racism while comedian Danny Baker branded it an absolute cold hearted disaster.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

Meanwhile former jewellery tycoon Gerald Ratner accused the retailer of abandoning the magic of its previous Christmas campaigns in favor of making a social statement. Other defenders of the campaign argue that Gloria's apparent wealth is central to the message that Christmas should be about time and thought not money or material things. As John Lewis's twentieth annual festive campaign this ad marks a significant departure from traditional holiday storytelling which has historically focused on warmth and family unity. The ongoing debate highlights the challenges retailers face when attempting to modernize seasonal messaging without alienating their core customer base or sparking widespread controversy.