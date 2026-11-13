John Lewis faces backlash for its Kristin Scott Thomas festive campaign, while a resurfaced 2014 Thorne Travel ad goes viral, challenging the norms of high-budget Christmas marketing.

Major British retailers have launched their annual Christmas advertising campaigns, deploying millions of pounds and celebrity endorsements to capture consumer attention. The festive season sees the retail industry engaging in a competitive race to connect with shoppers through emotional storytelling and high-production value.

The latest effort from John Lewis, the reigning champion of seasonal marketing, has drawn significant criticism for promoting materialism during a period of financial hardship for many families. The campaign stars Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a glamorous grandmother who seeks to win over her grandchildren after being denied a hug.

Also read Waitrose, Sainsbury's and John Lewis Launch 2026 Christmas Ad Campaigns

John Lewis has faced accusations that its latest advertisement prioritizes expensive gifts over genuine human connection. Critics argue that the message fails to resonate with the economic realities of everyday consumers, reigniting a broader debate about the direction of festive marketing.

Criticism of High-Production Value and Materialism

John Lewis featured Dame Kristin Scott Thomas in a narrative where she travels through London to find the perfect present for her grandchildren. The character utilizes a pedicab, a journey that costs seventy-two pounds, before creating a 'gran cave' equipped with disco balls and lights purchased from the department store.

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The advertisement, set to a song by Sam Fender, carries the slogan 'Don't give up on giving.' Media commentator Sarah Vine described the video as 'almost impossible to watch.' The public reaction suggests that the high-sheen production value has missed the mark with audiences seeking authenticity.

PR specialist Mark Borkowski warned that the arms race between retailers risks stripping Christmas advertisements of their magic. He argued that the relentless push for slick, expensive productions may be alienating viewers who are fatigued by such corporate messaging.

Thorne Travel Ad Resurfaces as Viral Alternative

Amidst the backlash against major retailers, a twenty-one-year-old video from Thorne Travel has achieved viral success. The ad, originally produced in twenty-fourteen, features surreal imagery and cheap special effects set to a dance beat.

Thorne Travel is a small agency based in Kilwinning on the west coast of Scotland. The video shows staff in pink dresses, a comically oversized ship captain, and a man performing a backflip in a dress. The content stands in stark contrast to the polished productions of John Lewis and Waitrose.

The video has been viewed over one million times on X. Media commentator Chuck Thomas praised the clip as a masterpiece, stating that audiences prefer power-walking travel agents over high-budget dramas. The resurfacing of the ad has highlighted a desire for unconventional marketing.

Shona Thorne Responds to Renewed Attention

Shona Thorne, who founded Thorne Travel as a one-woman operation in twenty-nine, learned of the viral status through a customer on WhatsApp. She confirmed that the video was not intended as a modern advertisement but as a thank-you to the town of Kilwinning.

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Thorne expressed her disapproval of the John Lewis campaign, questioning whether children should be conditioned to value gifts over affection. She stated that if her grandchildren ignored her at the door, they would be required to apologize immediately.

The original twenty-fourteen video was inspired by Virgin Atlantic's twenty-nine 'Love at First Flight' campaign. Thorne hired a local production firm to create the content after expanding into larger premises. The unexpected viral success demonstrates the potential of grassroots creativity in digital marketing.

Impact on Retail Advertising Strategies

The juxtaposition of the John Lewis campaign with the Thorne Travel ad illustrates shifting consumer sentiments. Retailers are reevaluating the balance between production costs and emotional resonance in their festive storytelling.

Competitors like Sainsbury's and Waitrose continue to use established stars such as Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley. However, the viral success of Thorne Travel suggests that audiences may be receptive to simpler, more authentic content.

This development poses challenges for major department stores relying on traditional celebrity endorsements. The retail industry must consider whether excessive spending on ads effectively drives sales or merely generates fatigue among the public.