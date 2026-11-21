Critics accuse John Lewis of promoting materialism in its latest ad. We examine the controversy and review nine other festive campaigns that sparked public outrage.

John Lewis is releasing its annual holiday commercial, a moment typically met with widespread enthusiasm across the United Kingdom. This year, however, the release of the spot has generated significant backlash rather than the usual festive joy. The campaign features Dame Kristin Scott Thomas in a narrative designed to highlight the challenges of intergenerational gift-giving.

John Lewis Campaign Sparks Materialism Debate

The storyline centers on a grandmother named Gloria, who finds it difficult to bond with her chaotic young grandchildren. To bridge this emotional gap, she purchases festive decorations and disco lighting from the department store. Viewers have criticized this plotline for seemingly rewarding difficult behavior and emphasizing consumerism over genuine connection.

Also read John Lewis Black Friday Deals: Dyson Airwrap i.d. Down £100, Barbour Jackets Reduced

A spokesperson for John Lewis defended the creative direction, stating that the goal was to inspire shoppers to think more deeply about their gift choices. The retailer noted that giving across different generations can be challenging and often leads people to choose cash gifts for convenience. The statement encouraged consumers to trust their instincts and select more personal presents.

Iceland Palm Oil Activism Banned by Regulators

John Lewis is not the first retailer to face criticism for its holiday messaging. In 2018, the budget supermarket Iceland released an animated commercial narrated by actress Emma Thompson. The film featured an orangutan named Rang-tan, who visits a child's bedroom to explain the destruction of rainforests caused by palm oil production.

Advertisement

The advertisement aligned with Iceland's pledge to remove palm oil from all its own-brand food products by the end of that year. Despite the environmental focus, advertising regulators prevented the commercial from airing on television. The body responsible for clearing ads determined that Greenpeace, which created the film, did not prove it was not a political organization.

Aldi Carrot Character Faces Alcohol Ban

Controversy also arose in 2017 regarding an advertisement for Aldi featuring a character named Kevin the Carrot. While the main Christmas campaign for Aldi has been widely popular, a separate promotional clip sparked an investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority. The short film parodied the horror movie The Sixth Sense with the line about seeing dead parsnips.

The clip was part of a promotion for Aldi's spirit range and featured the cartoon vegetable being frightened by a ghost. A single complaint from a viewer raised concerns about the advert's appeal to children. The regulator ruled that the character's voice and merchandise potential made it likely to attract under-18s, leading to a ban on its original form.

Waitrose Military Scene Draws Insensitivity Claims

Earlier disputes include a 2009 advertisement from Waitrose that featured a military homecoming. The commercial showed various people traveling for the holidays, interspersed with scenes of a man exiting a Chinook helicopter with gifts. Although the store claimed the individual was a photojournalist, critics argued it misrepresented the armed forces.

Advertisement

Many viewers found the imagery insensitive to families of British troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan during that period. The campaign slogan suggested there was only one place to be, which contrasted sharply with the reality of soldiers spending the season away from home. These historical examples illustrate the risks retailers face when navigating complex social issues during the holiday season.