Discover the best Black Friday fashion deals at John Lewis, including discounts on Amanda Wakeley, Ralph Lauren, and Sweaty Betty, with savings up to 50%.

Shoppers looking for high-quality fashion and home goods can find significant savings during the annual John Lewis Black Friday sale event. The department store is currently offering discounts of up to 50 percent on select items across various categories, including clothing, jewelry, and accessories. This sale provides an opportunity to purchase premium brands such as Amanda Wakeley, Ralph Lauren, and Sweaty Betty at reduced prices, allowing customers to invest in durable staples rather than disposable fast fashion.

Luxury Fashion Discounts and Brand Offers

The John Lewis Black Friday sale features notable reductions on high-end designer pieces that are typically outside of most consumers' immediate budgets. Amanda Wakeley items, including a bronze velvet suit and fitted velvet jacket, are currently discounted by 30 percent. The fitted jacket was originally priced at £375 and is now available for £262.50. Similarly, the wide-leg front-pleat velvet trousers from the same collection have also seen a 30 percent price drop, making the complete suit a more accessible investment piece for fashion-conscious buyers.

Also read The Best Black Friday Deals, According to Cut Editors

Other premium brands participating in the John Lewis Black Friday sale include AllSaints and Tommy Hilfiger, both of which have reduced prices on seasonal staples. An AllSaints Tommie wool-blend peacoat, originally costing £359, is now priced at £251.30 after a 30 percent discount. Meanwhile, a classic black Tommy Hilfiger ruched sleeveless dress has been reduced from £160 to £112. These discounts allow shoppers to acquire timeless wardrobe essentials with substantial savings.

Accessories and jewelry from reputable brands like Ralph Lauren and Monica Vinader are also included in the John Lewis Black Friday sale with attractive price cuts. Ralph Lauren Pavé Huggie Drop Earrings are available for £40, representing a 20 percent saving from their original price of £50. For those seeking luxury jewelry, the Monica Vinader Signature Link Lab Diamond Ring in gold has been reduced by 30 percent, bringing the price down from £179 to £125.30, making it an ideal gift option for the holiday season.

Advertisement

Activewear and Everyday Essentials Pricing

Activewear from the popular brand Sweaty Betty is experiencing significant price reductions as part of the John Lewis Black Friday sale. The Power 7/8 Duo Stripe Workout Leggings are currently 50 percent off, dropping from £88 to just £44. To complete the matching set, the Sweaty Betty All Day Bra in Malbec Red is also on sale, with a 30 percent discount reducing the price from £28 to £19.60. These deals offer substantial value for consumers looking to upgrade their workout wardrobes.

In addition to activewear, the John Lewis Black Friday sale includes various everyday essentials and outerwear at reduced prices. A Sisters Point Cici Relaxed Faux Fur Jacket in chocolate color has been discounted by 30 percent, lowering the price from £134.95 to £94.46. For those seeking classic home or personal accessories, a pure cashmere scarf in berry color is available for £52, saving customers £13 from its original £65 price tag. These items represent practical purchases that combine quality with affordability during the sales period.

Footwear and jewelry accessories from John Lewis own brands and other retailers are also part of the current promotions. The Barbados Leather Square-Toe High-Vamp Slingback Court Shoes are priced at £79.20, reflecting a 20 percent reduction from £99. Additionally, a John Lewis Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan is now £79.20 after a 20 percent discount, down from £99. Shoppers can also find a John Lewis Pearl Sphere Cuff Bangle for £14.40 and a Faux Pearl and Metal Beaded Necklace for £19.20, both representing 20 percent savings off their original prices.