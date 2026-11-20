Discover the best Black Friday deals at John Lewis. Expert picks include Barbour waxed jackets, cashmere scarves, designer dresses, and luxury accessories at discounted prices.

John Lewis has officially launched its Black Friday sale event earlier this week, inviting shoppers to take advantage of significant discounts on high-end fashion, beauty tools, and winter essentials. The retailer's early start to the seasonal promotions provides consumers with immediate access to reduced prices on luxury items, including outerwear, designer dresses, and accessories, marking the beginning of the broader holiday shopping period.

A major highlight of the sale is the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Straight+Wavy Hair Styler, which has been discounted by £100. This latest high-tech wrap product pairs with the MyDyson app via Bluetooth to build a personalized hair profile. It features an automated three-step routine for wrapping, styling, and a cold shot finish tailored to individual hair types, making blow drying more efficient than ever before.

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Shoppers looking for luxurious accessories can now purchase the John Lewis 100% Cashmere Scarf in a berry shade for £52, down from its original price of £62. This item is highlighted for its versatility in styling with existing outerwear collections and its super-soft texture, representing a valuable investment in premium materials during the sale period.

The independent Ukrainian womenswear label Anna October is offering its High Neck Column Maxi Dress for £488, a reduction from £610. This eucalyptus green gown features flattering ruching around the midriff and extra-long sleeves, positioning it as a standout piece for the upcoming festive season events and holiday parties.

Ralph Lauren has discounted its Animal Print Semi Sheer Chiffon Blouse to £148, originally priced at £185. This leopard print pussy bow blouse is designed to elevate simple denim outfits, offering options to pair it with a bralette, bodysuit, or camisole for a sophisticated yet trendy look suitable for both day and evening occasions.

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For evening wear, the ALIGNE Jackie Sleeveless Tassel Mini Dress is available for £143.20, marked down from £179. This white fluffy mini dress is recommended for layering with a white mesh long sleeve top for additional coverage, or worn with statement jewelry and heels for a glamorous party appearance.

Radley has cut the price of its Chancery Medium Suede Shoulder Bag from £299 to £179.40. This sahara-beige bag features slim elongated handles, three inner compartments, and the capacity to hold a laptop, making it a practical yet luxurious choice for work and daily use that is expected to age beautifully over time.

Footwear deals include the John Lewis Harbour Leather Asymmetric Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps, reduced to £68 from £85. These shoes feature an elevated patent croc effect and a strap design that prevents slipping, making them suitable for both high-arched feet and extended wear during daytime or evening events.

The Weekend MaxMara Velvet Pasticcino Clutch Bag is now priced at £240, down from £300. This textural clutch is highlighted as a premium addition to any holiday wardrobe, described as a sumptuous treat ideal for gifting under the tree or using as a statement accessory for festive celebrations.

The HUSH Seluna Crew Neck Jumper in Klein blue is available for £66, reduced from £95. This boxy, puff-shoulder silhouette is noted as a versatile staple that pairs well with tailored trousers, plain jeans, or velvet slacks, aligning with current seasonal color trends.

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John Lewis Knotted Pearl Drop Earrings have been discounted to £11.20 from £14, offering an affordable way to elevate simple outfits like chunky roll necks or office Christmas party attire with timeless pearly danglers.

Additionally, the John Lewis Angel Leather Embellished Kitten Heel Court Shoes gained attention during the retailer's recent Christmas advert, with Dame Kristin Scott Thomas wearing them while stepping down from a neon-pink bicycle rickshaw, indicating strong consumer interest in this specific style.

Beyond fashion, the sale features the Philips Sonicare HX4033/27 3100 Electric Toothbrush and Travel Case, which is £50 off. This lilac-colored electric toothbrush comes with a handy travel case and offers a budget-friendly upgrade for personal care routines during the holiday season.

Shark has introduced a glow-boosting at-home facial device that is £100 off. Developed with dermatologists, this device uses pore extraction, hydration, and dual-temp sculpting to help extract, hydrate, and depuff skin in just ten minutes, serving as a comprehensive solution for at-home skincare.

Braun's epilation device is also part of the sale, featuring 40 MicroGrip tweezers that capture even the finest hairs. This device promises smooth skin for up to a month, positioning itself as a long-term solution for hair removal that captures hairs as small as 0.5mm.

The comprehensive nature of John Lewis's Black Friday sale ensures that shoppers can find discounts across multiple categories, from high-fashion outerwear and luxury beauty appliances to practical home and personal care items. The early launch provides ample time for consumers to plan their holiday gift purchases and secure the best deals before inventory runs low.