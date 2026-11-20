John Lewis starts its Black Friday sales early. Discover top discounts on Barbour jackets, cashmere scarves, and party dresses with significant savings this season.

John Lewis has officially initiated its Black Friday promotional events earlier this week, signaling the start of the major retail sales season. Shoppers are now encouraged to prepare their payment methods for significant discounts on luxury goods, beauty tools, and high-end fashion items. The retailer aims to help consumers secure expensive Christmas presents and seasonal wardrobe staples at reduced prices. This early start to the shopping period provides immediate opportunities for buyers looking to maximize their holiday spending power.

Outerwear And Winter Apparel Discounts

John Lewis features a strong selection of winter outerwear, led by the Barbour Ivybridge Waxed Jacket. This item bridges the gap between urban and country styles with its contemporary shape and heritage finishes. The jacket is currently priced at £279.20, representing a saving of £69.80 off the original £349 retail price. It is positioned as a long-term investment piece that remains relevant for winter styling.

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Complementing the outerwear collection is the John Lewis 100% Cashmere Scarf in a versatile berry shade. The retailer highlights this accessory as an essential investment due to the high cost of 100% cashmere materials. Shoppers can acquire this soft luxury item for £52, saving £10 from its original £62 price tag. The scarf is noted for its compatibility with existing outerwear collections.

For knitwear, the HUSH Seluna Crew Neck Jumper offers a bold color option in Klein blue. The garment features a boxy silhouette with puff shoulders designed for simple styling with tailored trousers or jeans. John Lewis lists this wool staple at £66, marking a £29 discount from the £95 base price. It is marketed as a versatile piece for both casual and formal wear.

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Luxury Partywear And Evening Fashion

The retailer showcases high-end evening wear suitable for holiday celebrations. The Anna October High Neck Column Maxi Dress is presented as a showstopper for special occasions. This gown from the independent Ukrainian label features eucalyptus green coloring and flattering ruching around the midriff. The dress is available for £488, with a saving of £122 on the original £610 price.

For semi-formal events, the Ralph Lauren Animal Print Semi Sheer Chiffon Blouse offers a stylish alternative to traditional tops. The leopard print pussy bow design is intended to elevate simple denim combinations. John Lewis prices this blouse at £148, reflecting a £37 reduction from the £185 original cost. Styling suggestions include pairing it with a bralette or camisole underneath.

Evening mini dresses are represented by the ALIGNE Jackie Sleeveless Tassel Mini Dress in white. The fluffy mini design is recommended for party scenes and can be layered for additional coverage. This item is priced at £143.20, saving shoppers £35.80 from the £179 standard price. The dress is positioned as a glamorous choice for social gatherings.

Accessories And Footwear Value

John Lewis includes several high-value accessories in its Black Friday promotion. The Radley Chancery Medium Suede Shoulder Bag in sahara-beige is highlighted for its durability and laptop capacity. The bag features three inner compartments and slim elongated handles. It is offered at £179.40, representing a substantial saving of £119.60 from the £299 original price.

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Footwear options include the John Lewis Harbour Leather Asymmetric Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps. These patent croc-effect pumps are designed for comfort with high arches due to their strap design. The shoes are priced at £68, down from £85, offering a direct discount for day or evening wear. They are marketed as practical yet elegant party footwear.

Additional accessories feature the John Lewis Knotted Pearl Drop Earrings and the MaxMara Velvet Pasticcino Clutch Bag. The earrings are priced at £11.20, saving £2.80 from £14. The MaxMara clutch is described as a textural luxury item for holiday events. These items round out a comprehensive selection of discounted luxury goods available through the John Lewis Black Friday event.