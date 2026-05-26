John Legend rescues wife Chrissy Teigen from wardrobe malfunction at 2026 AMAs

The “All of Me” singer was the perfect gentleman to his wife on the red carpet.

The couple attended the annual awards show in Las Vegas Monday, with Teigen looking glam in a floor-length beaded orange gown, which she paired with gold heels.

But while posing for pics on the blue carpet, the model’s heel caught on the hem of her dress, forcing her to pause. Legend bent down to help untangle her dress, as a woman stepped in to help.

However, the damage was done as a few beads fell off the delicate gown and spilled onto the carpet. Teigen laughed off the wardrobe malfunction and still posed for a few more pics with Legend, who also turned heads in a tan trench coat and matching high-waist trousers. John Legend helped his wife, Chrissy Teigen, after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2026 American Music Awards Monday in Las Vegas.

“After you’re done performing, should we just, like, go to ‘Magic Mike’ or something? ” she asked the “All of Me” singer while lying in bed and laughing. She later asked him if he got the run of the show yet, before murmuring to the camera, “So we could go see ‘Magic Mike.

'”“You got to keep the sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways,” she explained. “I won’t say that John necessarily does that all the time, but I make sure that I do. ”The couple has been married since 2013, and share four kids together. They’re pictured here with daughter Luna and son Miles in December 2024.

Legen has said his wife’s “hottest” quality is her sense of humor. They’re pictured here in April. Legend, 47, candidly shared during his appearance on “Call Her Daddy” in March 2023, that he keeps his sex life alive with his wife by“It’s probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all of the time and I think that just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh,” Legend shared.

“Even when you go through the worst things … when has a sense of humor it just makes life better, it really does,” he added. John Legend helped his wife, Chrissy Teigen, after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2026 American Music Awards Monday in Las Vegas. The couple has been married since 2013, and share four kids together. They're pictured here with daughter Luna and son Miles in December 2024.





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