John Leeson, Voice of Doctor Who's K9, Dies at 83 After Peaceful Passing

Actor John Leeson, famous for voicing the robotic dog K9 in Doctor Who, has died at age 83. His family confirmed the passing after a summer of illness.

John Leeson, the actor best known for providing the distinctive voice of the robotic dog K9 in the long-running British science fiction series Doctor Who, has passed away. He died on November 1, 2026, at the age of 83. His family officially confirmed the news through a public statement released shortly after his death.

Leeson's son, Guy Ducker, announced the tragic news via a Facebook post earlier this week. He wrote that his father died at 3:03 p.m. following a summer of illness. Ducker described the end as peaceful and shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father. The post included a quote from William Shakespeare's Hamlet, reading, Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

Also read John Leeson, Voice of Doctor Who's K-9, Dies at 83 After Summer of Illness

Leeson first introduced the character of K9 in the 1977 Doctor Who story titled The Invisible Enemy. This episode featured Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor and established the robotic companion as a loyal ally. Leeson's distinctive vocal performance gave the mechanical dog a unique personality that resonated with audiences worldwide. The character quickly became a fan favorite and a lasting part of the show's history.

He continued voicing K9 in subsequent appearances, including the spin-off K9 and Company and the 1983 anniversary special The Five Doctors. Leeson later returned for the 2006 episode School Reunion, which reunited K9 with Sarah Jane Smith, played by Elisabeth Sladen. He also voiced the character in The Sarah Jane Adventures and several audio dramas. Russell Davies praised his portrayal, described him as a true gentleman, and expressed sadness.

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Born John Ducker in Leicester in 1943, Leeson studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before pursuing acting. His other television credits included Crossroads, Dad's Army, Blake's 7, and The Bill. He also played Bungle the Bear in the children's series Rainbow and worked as a continuity announcer for Channel 4.

Earlier this year, Leeson reunited with Tom Baker for the audio production Sir Sherlock: The Red Letter Day, in which he portrayed Doctor Watson opposite Baker's Sherlock Holmes. This collaboration highlighted his enduring presence in the industry. His work extended to audio dramas and radio productions throughout his life. The entertainment community is now mourning the loss of a versatile performer who left an indelible mark on science fiction television.