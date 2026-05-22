John Krasinski Returns to Horror With A Quiet Place 3 and Ass-Kicking Action with Challenge of Shadows

According to a Collider reporter, John Krasinski is extremely excited about the upcoming release of the third installment in his hit horror series, A Quiet Place. The movie was confirmed via a first-look image on his social media earlier this month and is set to be released on July 30, 2027. It is reported that the movie will only have Krasinski behind the camera, while Blunt and Clarke return on-screen.

An actor, producer, writer, and director, there is little in Hollywood that John Krasinski can't do. Earlier this month, it was confirmed via the posting of a first-look image on The Office star's social media that the third installment in his hit horror series A Quiet Place was officially in production.

Scheduled for release on July 30, 2027, the threequel will feature Emily Blunt and Jason Clarke returning on-screen, but Krasinski staying behind the camera. Perhaps no one is more excited about The Quiet Place's return than Krasinski himself, who told Collider's Steve Weintraub in an interview: 'I'm just really excited that I'm being given the chance to close out my chapter. This was always seen as a trilogy in my head.

I just wanted to figure it out in an organic way, and I think we have.

' As the clock ticks down for the return of Hollywood's most silent horror franchise, Krasinski has returned to another of his most popular IPs with the release of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War on Prime Video this past Wednesday. A long-awaited next chapter for the Tom Clancy-inspired action series, Jack Ryan, which was once one of Prime Video's most popular action series, years before Alan Ritchson's Reacher was dominating the streaming charts.

In the most unsurprising streaming news of the day, Krasinski's return to the ass-kicking franchise has been met with instant popularity, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War officially the most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide. The movie also tops the charts in the U.S. specifically, outperforming the second-placed Despicable Me 4. COLLIDER





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John Krasinski A Quiet Place Emily Blunt Jason Clarke Prime Video Amazon Challenge Of Shadows Action Series Horror Movie

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