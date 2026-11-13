John J. Sweeney Jr., former state senator and longtime federal Small Business Administration official, has died at 99

“He modernized Senate procedures, most notably with Senate confirmation hearings for cabinet appointments, and championed other important reforms for the Commonwealth,” Sen. Tim Kearney said.

John J. Sweeney Jr., 99, of Haverford, former Pennsylvania state senator, longtime official for the federal Small Business Administration, veteran, and volunteer, died Friday, Oct. 2, of age-associated decline at his home.

Sen. Sweeney served in the state Senate from 1975 through 1978 as the first Democrat elected to represent the 26th District in Delaware County. The Inquirer covered his 600-vote election victory over Republican F. Joseph Loeper in 1974 and said he was “given little if any chance even by members of his own party” to win in a district “that includes some of the strongest Republican areas in the county. ” A month before his victory, Sen.

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Sweeney told The Inquirer: “I find that my biggest asset is that I’ve never been in politics. ” His daughter Kathy said: “He loved election night. That was his Super Bowl. ” He went on to become chair of the Senate’s old Military Affairs and Aeronautics Committee, vice chair of the Consumer Affairs Committee, and member of the Health and Welfare Committee and the Pennsylvania Public Television Commission.

In 1976, he championed legislation that provided a permanent wage tax limit on nonresidents who work in Philadelphia and urged SEPTA to voluntarily place itself under the supervision of the state’s Public Utilities Commission due to fare increase issues. He also opened the first local state senator’s office in Delaware County. According to his online Senate Library biography , he did not seek reelection “as the $18,720 salary couldn’t support his family.

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” On Oct. 21, the state Senate recognized Sen. Sweeney with a moment of silence on the floor and a resolution of condolence.

“He modernized Senate procedures, most notably with Senate confirmation hearings for cabinet appointments, and championed other important reforms for the Commonwealth,” Sen. Tim Kearney said in a tribute .

“It was an honor to celebrate his life of service. ” After his Senate term, Sen. Sweeney spent 30 years as an award-winning administrator with the federal Small Business Administration in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. In retirement, he mentored juveniles for the Upper Darby Youth Aid Panel and seniors for the Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging.

He also represented Irish Americans for the old Pennsylvania Heritage Affairs Commission. One of his favorite sayings was “a Sweeney never quits. ” Sen. Sweeney enlisted in the Army in 1946, was stationed in Japan after World War II, and rose to the rank of staff sergeant.

He attended classes at St. Joseph’s, Temple, and Pennsylvania State Universities, earned a real estate broker license, and was vice president at Mortgage Corp. of America before joining the Senate. His father died when he was 9, and he worked jobs at a pharmacy, a butcher’s shop, and elsewhere to help support his mother and two sisters. He graduated from the old St. Thomas More High School in 1945.

“The challenges he faced as he grew up laid the foundation for his future success,” his family said in a tribute . “He believed the dinner table was the foundation of a loving family, a time to gather, listen, learn, support, and advise those we loved. ” John James Sweeney Jr. was born June 1, 1927, in Philadelphia.

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A first generation Irish American, he married Dolores Grzymala in 1954, and they had sons John III, Gerard, Dennis, Joseph, and Kevin, and daughters Grace Ann and Katheen. They lived in Springfield, Delaware County, Drexel Hill, and Haverford. His wife and son Kevin died earlier. A devout Catholic, Sen.

Sweeney was a Communion minister and youth religion teacher at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Drexel Hill. He was active with the Knights of Columbus and received an honorary title of Kentucky Colonel by the governor of Kentucky for his work in the state with the Small Business Administration. He was an avid reader and do-it-yourself plumber, carpenter, and electrician. He was active with many Irish American cultural activities and spent memorable vacations with his family in Avalon.

His son John said: “We learned kindness and compassion for others through his example. Charity was a consistent theme. ” His daughter Grace Ann said: “He was devoted to helping people. His door was always open.

” His family said: “He was always ready to lend a hand, give a hug, wipe a tear, or just listen. He was a rich man not defined by wealth but by love of his family. ” In addition to his children, Sen. Sweeney is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister, and other relatives.

A sister died earlier. Services were held earlier. Donations in his name may be made to the Basilica Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal , 475 E. Chelten Ave. , Philadelphia, Pa. 19144.