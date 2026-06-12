John Healey's Shock Resignation Deals Blow to Starmer and Launchs Leadership Bid

The Defence Secretary's unexpected departure over a inadequate defence spending settlement deeply damages Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority and positions Healey as a potential future Labour leader.

John Healey has delivered what may be a decisive blow to the Prime Minister's authority, simultaneously establishing himself as a plausible contender to replace Keir Starmer .

Healey, the former Defence Secretary, had been viewed as one of Starmer's most steadfast allies-a longtime confidant and an unlikely figure to spearhead such a damaging political departure. The morning of this shocking resignation, Healey was photographed smiling during a jog in central London with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. The two were scheduled to visit a defence facility in Gosport, Hampshire, underscoring UK-Australian collaboration under the AUKUS submarine partnership.

There were no outward signs of the turmoil that would soon dominate Westminster. Hours later, the Australian delegation found themselves stranded on the south coast when Healey abruptly resigned, forcing the cancellation of the defence manufacturer event. Marles swiftly cancelled subsequent engagements to avoid entanglement in Britain's intensifying defence spending controversy.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, known for her reticence on defence expenditure, announced a mere £10 billion increase over four years-a sum far below even the lowest anticipations for the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP). While Whitehall had not expected the Treasury to meet the Ministry of Defence's £28 billion request, a figure as low as £10 billion was considered unthinkable. For months, an £18 billion package had been widely speculated.

Healey's departure is the most severe crisis of Starmer's premiership to date. In his resignation letter, Healey revealed he had been excluded from the Chancellor's negotiations with the Prime Minister and only discovered that Starmer would not confront the Treasury over the shortfall. He described the settlement as profoundly inadequate for national security needs. Healey may also have felt personal betrayal after repeatedly defending Starmer's security credentials against critics, including Donald Trump.

A veteran Labour frontbencher since 2020, Healey served under Blair and Brown and in prior shadow cabinets. His three-decade parliamentary record includes support for the Iraq war and criticism of Conservative army reductions. Since the election, the 66-year-old MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough provided steady leadership at the Ministry of Defence, maintaining robust support for Ukraine. Though sometimes perceived as phlegmatic and lacking rhetorical flair, his expertise and dedication to the armed forces were never in doubt.

The government's failure to publish the DIP after the Strategic Defence Review had growing frustration. Following his resignation, allies of Andy Burnham voiced concerns that Healey could mount a leadership bid, appealing to Labour's centre ground and demonstrating deeper defence engagement than Burnham. The Defence Secretary role, once coveted, now seems a poisoned chalice. Healey's successor, Dan Jarvis, must now champion a spending plan he previously warned would endanger troops and weaken defences.

Within Whitehall, Healey was regarded as a safe pair of hands-hands that unexpectedly delivered a blade to the Prime Minister's standing. What was unimaginable on Thursday-Healey as a leadership assassin-has by Friday transformed into a very real possibility of him emerging as a centrist candidate in any future Labour contest





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John Healey Keir Starmer Defence Spending Rachel Reeves Resignation Labour Leadership

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