John Healey's resignation has exposed the Prime Minister's inability to fulfill the basic functions of his office, leading to a call for his immediate resignation for the good of the nation.

John Healey 's resignation has rocked Keir Starmer , revealing his inability to fulfill the primary responsibility of any Prime Minister - the defence of the realm .

The outgoing defence secretary confirmed that the Prime Minister was unable and unwilling to commit the necessary resources for Britain's defences at a time of rising threats. The resignation of John Healey, who was preparing a challenge to Starmer, has given him the opportunity to position himself as a Statesman in Labour's upcoming leadership race. With other ministers beginning to decouple themselves from Starmer, his leadership is already dead, and his resignation is imperative for the good of the nation





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John Healey Keir Starmer Defence Spending Rising Threats Nato Allies Military Chiefs Defence Secretary Chancellor Additional Spending Uplift In Defence Resources Necessary Nation Needs Defence Of The Realm Leadership Race Leadership Contest Andy Burnham Wes Streeting Makerfield Bombastic Pledges Scare Off Any Other Potential Challengers Imperative It Now Is For Starmer To Be Removed Nation Capable Of Fulfilling Even The Most Bas

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