John Healey's resignation leaves a political poisoned chalice for his replacement

John Healey's resignation as Defence Secretary has left a political poisoned chalice for his replacement, Dan Jarvis. The previously prized role is now seen as a challenging position, with the new Defence Secretary having to support a spending agreement that has already been criticized as weakening the country's defences and putting our troops in danger.

John Healey inflicted a fatal wound to the Prime Minister, positioning himself as a possible replacement for Keir Starmer . The former Defence Secretary, considered the most loyal of Starmerites, quit after a 'stand-up row' with Rachel Reeves over defence spending .

His resignation letter implied disappointment in the weakened PM's unwillingness to go to war with No 11. Healey criticised the defence investment plan, which he felt fell 'well short of what is required' to keep Britain safe. His replacement, Dan Jarvis, will face the challenge of supporting a spending agreement he has already described as weakening the country's defences and putting our troops in danger





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