Veteran defence secretary John Healey resigned from his position, citing the inability of Labour leader Keir Starmer to defend the UK's national security and the Chancellor's unwillingness to stand up to her on a matter of national importance. The crisis was the culmination of a slow-motion car crash that has paralyzed Sir Keir for months.

John Healey ’s dramatic resignation has stunned Westminster, following a heated disagreement between him and Rachel Reeves , the Chancellor. The former defence secretary had a stand-up row with Reeves, who refused to sign up to his demand for defence spending to rise to three percent of GDP by the end of the decade.

Reeves offered him just £10billion to shore up Britain’s defences, which Healey considered unacceptable. After a night of deliberation and tense talks, the PM sided with Reeves, leading Healey to tender his resignation with immediate effect





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Healey Rachel Reeves Defence Spending Keir Starmer PM Treasury Richard Marles Richard Knighton Ed Miliband Net Zero Budget Nato Summit £10Billion £13.5Billion £15Billion £18Billion £28Billion £3Billion £3Billion A Year £10Billion £13.5Billion £15Billion £18Billion £28Billion £3Billion £3Billion A Year £10Billion £13.5Billion £15Billion £18Billion £28Billion

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