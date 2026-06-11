John Healey quits as Defence Secretary, accusing Keir Starmer of failing to 'defend the country'

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, has dramatically quit after accusing Keir Starmer of failing to 'defend the country'. He announced his resignation with a brutal parting shot at the PM after months of bitter wrangling over funding. Mr Healey said he could not accept the settlement in the Defence Investment Plan because it fell 'well short of what is required' at a 'dangerous time'. He suggested the proposals would only boost military spending from 2.6 per cent of GDP next year to just 2.68 per cent in 2030, despite the 'imperative to speed up readiness to fight'. Swiping at the PM and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Mr Healey said: 'You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats.' Mr Healey's deputy Al Carns has also warned the plan is not 'fit for purpose', saying Sir Keir has 'got to sort this out'. The seismic news further loosens Sir Keir's tenuous grip on control of the Government, as rivals circle to deliver a killer blow.

John Healey dramatically quit today accusing Keir Starmer of failing to 'defend the country'. The Defence Secretary announced he was resigning with a brutal parting shot at the PM after months of bitter wrangling over funding.

Mr Healey said he could not accept the settlement in the Defence Investment Plan because it fell 'well short of what is required' at a 'dangerous time'. He suggested the proposals would only boost military spending from 2.6 per cent of GDP next year to just 2.68 per cent in 2030, despite the 'imperative to speed up readiness to fight'.

Swiping at the PM and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Mr Healey said: 'You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats.

' Mr Healey's deputy Al Carns has also warned the plan is not 'fit for purpose', saying Sir Keir has 'got to sort this out'. The seismic news further loosens Sir Keir's tenuous grip on control of the Government, as rivals circle to deliver a killer blow. A key ally of Andy Burnham immediately praised his 'principled' stance.

No10 had hoped the blueprint to fill a black hole in budgets could finally be unveiled this morning, ahead of the PM meeting fellow leaders at an international summit next week. However, that prospect was humiliatingly dashed as the Treasury and Cabinet ministers play hardball over how to find the funding.

The PM's inability to get the measures over the line highlights his waning authority, with Mr Burnham widely expected to mount a challenge if he wins the Makerfield by-election next week. Podcast All episodes Play on Apple Spotif





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John Healey Keir Starmer Defence Secretary Resignation Defence Investment Plan Bitter Wrangling Funding Rising Threats Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Tom Tugendhat Ben Obese-Jecty Ed Miliband Department For Energy Security And Net Zero Capital Budget Heat Pumps Carbon Capture Timetable For Departure Keir Starmer's Allies Andy Burnham's Allies Rivalries Killer Blow International Summit Defence Spending Rising Tensions Tense Situation Timetable For Departure Keir Starmer's Authority Mr Burnham's Challenge Keir Starmer's Allies Andy Burnham's Allies Rivalries Killer Blow International Summit Defence Spending Rising Tensions Tense Situation Timetable For Departure Keir Starmer's Authority Mr Burnham's Challenge

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