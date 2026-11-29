Influencer Andreea Ion says the Treasury refused to release footage of her interview with Chancellor John Healey after she asked tough questions.

Andreea Ion, a qualified accountant who offers tips on finance and investing on Instagram, says the Treasury has refused to give her the footage of her interview with Chancellor John Healey. Ms Ion claims the refusal followed her decision to ask 'difficult questions' during the 30-minute interview, which was recorded at Labour's party conference in September.

Ms Ion co-hosts The Stocks and Savings Podcast with her husband, Jamie Galvin. Her account was published on Instagram as the Government faces fresh scrutiny over its relationship with content creators, which has intensified since a row over a TikTok creator's lewd video filmed in Downing Street.

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Andreea Ion Says Treasury Withheld John Healey Footage

Andreea Ion states that she and Jamie Galvin never received the recording of their interview with John Healey, despite chasing the Treasury multiple times over about two months. She says the couple had not planned to film a formal interview of this kind, but felt it was an important opportunity to put questions to the Chancellor on behalf of their audience.

According to Ms Ion, the conversation covered frozen income tax thresholds, the rising cost of living, the student loan system and council tax. She has not published the footage because it was never released to her team, and she said the experience taught her to have a back-up plan for future interviews.

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Ms Ion has said she is not certain what caused the delay. She suggested that it may have been an administrative or communication error, but said she felt the public should know about her experience.

Political Reactions to the Treasury Footage Dispute

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake and Reform UK chairman Lee Anderson have both criticised the Labour Party over its handling of influencers and media access. Their remarks focus on whether Labour is willing to face tough questioning from creators as well as friendly coverage.

Kevin Hollinrake said Labour are happy to parade influencers around No 10 when they provide easy coverage, but seem less keen when they face a proper grilling on the issues that matter. Lee Anderson accused Labour of running scared of basic scrutiny from proper journalists, and said it was embarrassing to see the Chancellor blocking footage to spare his blushes.

These claims come alongside the controversy surrounding Max Balegde, who caused uproar after sharing a clip of himself lip-syncing outside the No 10 door. The Mail On Sunday has since reported that the 27-year-old once joked about the sexual assault of a teenage girl, a claim that adds to the wider debate about Government ties with online personalities.

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Influencer Access and Creator Scrutiny Ahead

Andreea Ion argues that giving content creators access to politicians can be a positive development, particularly because many people now get their news through social media. She added that creators must be able to ask difficult questions and share the answers with their audiences.

Ms Ion said she usually avoids controversy, but felt she had to share her experience given the week's debate about influencers and the Government. Her comments indicate that the dispute over the unreleased footage may shape how independent creators approach future interviews with ministers.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment on Ms Ion's claims. No response had been published in the source material at the time of writing, so the reason for the footage not being released remains unconfirmed.