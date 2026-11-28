John Harbaugh’s wife perfectly sums up NFL Thanksgiving Day drama
John Harbaugh could run for mayor of what his wife calls “Crazy Town.”
“The wins are really hard to get,” Harbaugh said. “They’re really valuable. … There’s no greater football joy than that winning locker room. I would just say every one of those wins is the same.
It’s like my dad says, ‘You’ve never had a better win than this one. ’ Every feels that way. The next one is really hard to get. ” Ingrid Harbaugh started referring to the NFL as “Crazy Town” this year because of all the games decided by twists and turns in the final minutes.
Eagles’ 21-point comeback against the Cowboys had the biggest impact on the NFC East-leading Giants — and serves as a great example of “Crazy Town. ” New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a press conference when the New York Giants practiced Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ.
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