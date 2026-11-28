John Harbaugh could run for mayor of what his wife calls “Crazy Town.”

“The wins are really hard to get,” Harbaugh said. “They’re really valuable. … There’s no greater football joy than that winning locker room. I would just say every one of those wins is the same.

It’s like my dad says, ‘You’ve never had a better win than this one. ’ Every feels that way. The next one is really hard to get. ” Ingrid Harbaugh started referring to the NFL as “Crazy Town” this year because of all the games decided by twists and turns in the final minutes.

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Eagles’ 21-point comeback against the Cowboys had the biggest impact on the NFC East-leading Giants — and serves as a great example of “Crazy Town. ” New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a press conference when the New York Giants practiced Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ.