Giants Blow Fourth-Quarter Lead in 24-21 Loss to Commanders

The New York Giants fell to 5-3-1 after a 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, with coach John Harbaugh facing criticism for conservative fourth-down decisions and a late-game clock blunder.

The New York Giants blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Washington Commanders, 24-21, on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. The loss dropped the Giants to 5-3-1 and prevented them from creating separation in the NFC East.

Washington improved to 3-5-1 and stayed in the division hunt. Most of John Harbaugh's calls since taking over as the Giants' head coach have worked perfectly, but several backfired Thursday night. Harbaugh faced criticism for questionable decisions in the loss, in which Big Blue failed to capitalize on a chance to create more breathing room in the NFC East. The first questionable call came on the opening drive.

Also read Commanders-Giants Final Injury Report: Lucas Patrick Out, Treylon Burks Expected Back Despite Missed Practice

Giants Harbaugh Questionable Punt Calls

After J.J. McCarthy failed to connect with Isaiah Likely on a third-and-7 from the Washington 37-yard line, Harbaugh sent out the punt unit. NFL coaches rarely punt from that deep in opponent territory. It was too far to attempt a field goal, as evidenced by rookie kicker Dominic Zvada's miss from 33 yards on the team's next possession.

If Harbaugh knew he could not rely on Zvada from that distance, the Giants should have run the ball on third down to set up a more manageable fourth down and gone for it. Early in the fourth quarter, with New York trailing 17-14, the team faced a similar situation: third-and-3 from the Washington 46. McCarthy's pass to Theo Johnson fell incomplete. Harbaugh again sent out the punt unit.

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A fourth-and-3 is tough to pick up, but the Giants could have handed the ball off to running back Cam Skattebo on third down. Maybe he picks up the first down, maybe you have to run it again on fourth down. But punting on fourth-and-short from your opponent's side of the field while trailing in the fourth quarter is a coward's move. When Jordan Stout's kick went into the end zone, it gave Washington the ball at the 20-yard line.

Washington subsequently turned the ball over when it could not convert a fourth down, but with the Giants trailing by three, Harbaugh's passive call extinguished a chance to either tie the game or take the lead. The Giants were fortunate to get a defensive stop on the ensuing Washington possession. They then took the lead on a 66-yard catch and run by Likely. But they could not hold onto the lead.

Giants safety Jevon Holland picked off Jayden Daniels on the Commanders' next possession. Skattebo had solid gains on first and second down as the Giants attempted to run out the clock, but Jameis Winston was stonewalled on a quarterback sneak on third down. The Giants use the bigger Winston for sneak plays instead of McCarthy.

Winston Who Let Dogs Out Cadence

It was at that point that Harbaugh suddenly looked as though he magically transformed over the course of the previous 20 minutes from the NFL's most risk-averse coach to its most daring. He sent the offense back on the field for a fourth-and-1 from the Giants' own 11-yard line. The Giants did not actually snap the ball. They were trying to get the Commanders to jump offsides and gift them a first down.

There was no way the Commanders were going to fall for that. After sending fullback Patrick Ricard in motion, Winston said, "Who let the dogs out? Who, who, who, who, who!

" That is absurd. Why would the defense ever believe the snap was coming after that? It is more likely this was a classic instance of Winston being a goofball rather than an instruction from Harbaugh. But part of Harbaugh's job is to make sure his players are executing the play to the best of their ability, not doing comedy bits.

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Winston Practice Dogs Cadence Explanation

Winston told reporters that the team did practice the "Who let the dogs out?

" cadence, and that he was obviously the one who came up with it. Then, after the Giants got the ball back up by four with 2:15 left following a second straight Jayden Daniels interception, they ran the ball three consecutive times despite Washington having three timeouts. They ended up punting on a fourth-and-5 from the Commanders' 41-yard line.

Stout then shanked a 12-yard punt to set an ominous tone for the rest of the game, and Washington scored the game-winning touchdown on the following possession.

Giants Win Probability Loss Analysis

"Giants threw away 11 percentage points of win probability by @ben_bot_baldwin model, missed a chip shot field goal, produced a 13 yard punt trying to protect a lead late, and fumbled away a trip to the red zone," ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote in an X post. Even with Harbaugh's conservative approach to some drives, the Giants still had plenty of chances to emerge with a win and take the season series from the Commanders.

Dominic Zvada missed a 33-yard field goal, Malik Nabers fumbled in the red zone and J.J. McCarthy threw an interception on a second consecutive deep ball with the Giants trailing on their final drive. McCarthy's interception in the final minute sealed the game and kept the Commanders in the hunt in the division. The Giants' failure to capitalize on the opportunities presented by their defense was the biggest reason they lost.

Giants Fumble Interception Final Drive Failure

They picked off Daniels twice in the fourth quarter but could not run the ball effectively enough to drain the clock. That, coupled with a horrendous 12-yard punt by Jordan Stout just after the two-minute warning, allowed Washington to come back. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn greeted New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh after the game.

"Zero blitzes and those are the routes that end up getting run," Harbaugh said. The Giants dropped to 5-3-1 following the loss and now begin a brutal stretch within their schedule, hosting the Jaguars next week before facing the Colts, 49ers and Seahawks.