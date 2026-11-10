John Harbaugh responds to broadcast’s critique of Malik Nabers’ body language

John Harbaugh does not sound interested in diagnosing the body language of Malik Nabers. That became a hot topic on the Fox broadcast during the Giants’ 19-11 victory over the Eagles as an emotiona…

That becamet during the Giants’ 19-11 victory over the Eagles as an emotional Nabers looked increasingly frustrated as the offense was struggling in the first half.

“His body language has been terrible today,’’ play-by-play man Joe Davis said early in the fourth quarter as the cameras showed Nabers waving his arm after a pass from J.J. McCarthy sailed behind the intended target.

Also read Giants WR Malik Nabers Responds to Broadcasters’ Criticism

“It’s just not good,’’ added analyst Greg Olsen, a former standout NFL tight end. “If you really don’t know the person or you don’t know the dynamic or you don’t know the circumstances or who the person’s talking to, especially if you’re judging through a TV screen, how do you have any idea what the application is and how do you judge it? ’’ Harbaugh said Monday.

“It’s really hard to judge it, make a judgment on it. That’s good, bad, especially to say good or bad. I don’t think that really even makes any sense to me. And then you don’t really know the person, you don’t know the relationship between the people.

Advertisement

So I try to stay out of all that and probably good advice for others too. ’’ New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Later in the broadcast, Olsen again mentioned Nabers’ body language, this time in more nuanced terms. Fox broadcaster and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen was critical of Nabers while calling Sunday’s game.

“Yeah, listen,” Olsen said, “there’s a fine line. I played with a lot of really good wide receivers. There’s never been a great wide receiver who hasn’t demanded the ball. That kind of comes with the territory.

“But there is a very fine line between being demanding, being a competitor, and all those great things. It just can never cross that it feels like it takes away from the success of your teammates. So when your teammate catches a wide-open touchdown, you need to be the happiest guy on the field. You can’t still be worried about your targets.

So that’s the fine line. He’s a talented, young, really good player. He’s just got to keep it in check. ”IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kick returner Charlie Jones, playing with a protective wrap on his injured right thumb, muffed a punt against the Eagles, but Harbaugh believes that miscue was more about Jones misjudging the ball than the injury to his hand.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t thumb related if that’s what you’re asking,’’ Harbaugh said. “It was more just decision-making. ’’That game was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. start. The Giants are requesting that fans wear white for Thursday night’s game to create a “White Out’’ environment.

There will be special player introductions and a fireworks and laser show starting at 7:45 p.m.New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Fox broadcaster and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen was critical of Nabers while calling Sunday's game. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect