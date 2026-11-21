But the Giants head coach is not going to do a backflip to celebrate no more backflips by his running back.

“I support his decision, and I hope he scores a lot of touchdowns,” Harbaugh said. “I hope he gets an opportunity to prove it real soon.

That’d be great. ” Skattebo told The Post earlier this week that he planned to stop doing his signature backflips unless “we go to the playoffs or something. ” , which he suffered last Sunday while jumping in the air to celebrate a sack. New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a press conference in East Rutherford, N.J.

Also read Why John Harbaugh Isn’t Worried About Abdul Carter’s Low Sack Total

, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Giants receivers Darnell Mooney and Malachi Fields also have done backflips this season.

“I thought about one guy maybe to talk to, but then I found out I didn’t have to because he brought it up first,” Harbaugh said. “Yeah, that’s unfortunate . Just knowing Aidan a little bit through Michigan, when my brother coached there, I have great respect for him. Ultimate competitor-type guy and very much of a fluke, but it’s happened before.

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You have to think about everything. ” New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo flips after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in East Rutherford, N.J. , Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The Giants have a clean injury report and dodged a scare Friday when TE Isaiah Likely did not practice.

No players on the 53-man roster are listed as out, doubtful or questionable. DBs Nic Jones and Eljiah Campbell — both of whom are key special-teamers — were limited Friday participants. 11th-highest salary cap chargeAdebo missed five games due to injury, returned to start against the Texans, was a backup against the Eagles and then inactive against the Commanders.

“He had a really good game against the Texans,” Harbaugh said. “But we were healthy again. And so that puts him more in the backup role, and then that backup role ends up being more of a special teams type of a priority for us. And like I told him, ‘In my mind, you’re a starter in this league.

And when you started here, you’ve done really well. And you’re going to have to start again. ’ So when that time comes, he’s in a good place. ” Adebo didn’t play any special teams snaps as CB1 last season but could be looking at kick coverage as his way back onto the field eventually.

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OG Daniel Faalele, whom the Giants traded to the Jaguars in August for a 2027 sixth-round pick, has played 10 snaps on offense and 26 on special teams over four games for his new team.