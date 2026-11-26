Director John Hamburg reveals he has no script for Meet the Parents 5 yet but discussed concepts with Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, leaving the door open for a sixth installment.

Director John Hamburg has openly addressed the future of the long-running comedy franchise following the release of Focker In-Law, the fifth installment that reunited fans with the iconic Focker family. Although no official announcement has been made regarding a sixth film, Hamburg confirmed that he has already engaged in preliminary discussions with stars Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller about potential directions for a fifth sequel.

The narrative conclusion of Focker In-Law establishes a clear setup for continued storytelling. In the final scenes, Greg Focker, portrayed by Ben Stiller, fully embraces his daughter Olivia Jones, played by Ariana Grande. Greg also facilitates a reconciliation between Olivia and her partner Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, who ultimately proposes marriage. Despite this union, Olivia informs the family that they are still required to meet her parents, creating a natural hook for future plots.

Also read John Hamburg Directs Little Fockers Prequel Focker In Law With Ariana Grande

No Script Written Yet For Sequel

Hamburg, who has written every entry in the franchise since the original, clarified that he is not currently sitting on a completed screenplay for a fifth sequel. He stated that he has not developed a script and emphasized that any further production would depend heavily on audience reception and interest. The director remains open to the possibility but insists that no concrete writing work has begun at this stage.

The willingness to explore a fifth installment stems from the positive production environment on Focker In-Law. Hamburg, now 56 years old, noted that the experience was significantly more enjoyable for the cast and crew compared to the filming of the previous film, Little Fockers. This improved dynamic has reinvigorated his interest in bringing the family back together for another round of comedic chaos.

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Discussing Cast For Olivia Parents

Beyond general plot ideas, Hamburg revealed that he and the lead actors have brainstormed casting choices for the role of Olivia Jones' parents. During conversations on set, the trio threw around various names to see who might fit the bill. However, the director did not disclose any specific actors they considered, keeping those creative discussions private for now.

A potential fifth film would likely adopt a structure similar to the original Meet the Parents. Hamburg described the concept as an inverted version of Meet the Fockers, where the focus shifts from Greg's parents meeting the partner's family to the partner's parents meeting Greg's family. He acknowledged that replicating the chemistry of Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand, who played Greg's parents in the earlier sequel, would be a significant challenge for any new casting choices.

Fan Interest Drives Future Plans

While there is currently no confirmed script or greenlight for a fifth Meet the Parents movie, the ending of Focker In-Law combined with Hamburg's comments suggests the franchise is not dead. The director's openness to the idea and the ongoing conversations with key talent indicate that the studio and creators are monitoring the situation closely. If the audience demand remains high, a new reunion could become a reality in the near future.

Franchise Legacy And Next Steps

The Meet the Parents franchise has remained a staple of comedy cinema since its inception. With Hamburg at the helm for writing and now potentially returning to direct or oversee new projects, the creative continuity is strong. The decision to move forward with a sixth film will ultimately rely on box office performance and the enduring appeal of the characters to modern audiences.