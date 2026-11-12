John Gizzi Jailed for Coercive Control Leading to Natasha Farah Brain Damage

Mold Crown Court sentenced John Gizzi to nearly five years for abusing model Natasha Farah, driving her to suicide and causing severe brain damage through coercive control.

John Gizzi, a 55-year-old man, has been sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison by Judge Simon Mills at Mold Crown Court for a pattern of extreme coercive control and violence against his former girlfriend, Natasha Farah. The sentencing concludes a harrowing case where Gizzi's actions directly contributed to an attempted suicide by the 34-year-old model and mixed martial arts fighter, resulting in severe and permanent brain damage.

Court Details of Abusive Conduct

The court heard evidence detailing a campaign of humiliation and physical violence that spanned from March 1, 2025, to April 8, 2026. Gizzi subjected Natasha Farah to public beatings, including an assault in a busy gym where he threw a heavy dumbbell at her. He also repeatedly punched her in a crowded car park while she was restrained by her seatbelt, preventing her from escaping the attack.

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Gizzi's behavior extended beyond physical violence to include intense psychological manipulation. He frequently accused Natasha Farah of infidelity, used misogynistic slurs, and dictated her clothing choices. The abuse occurred on significant dates, including Valentine's Day, Boxing Day, and Mother's Day, leaving the victim with no positive memories associated with these holidays.

Attempted Suicide and Physical Assaults

The situation escalated to a life-threatening crisis when Gizzi sent vile text messages urging Natasha Farah to take her own life, telling her to do everyone a favor. She was subsequently found hanged using a dressing gown cord. Gizzi called emergency services, but the incident left Natasha Farah with catastrophic brain injuries. Her sister, Samantha, described in court that Natasha is now trapped in her own body, unable to move or speak, yet capable of shedding tears.

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Gizzi also pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and attempted to intimidate Samantha Farah when she tried to intervene. In one incident at a pub, Gizzi strangled Samantha. In another confrontation, he rammed her with his 4X4 vehicle and threatened to put her in a hole. He also admitted to failing to disclose his mobile phone PIN to police on April 27, 2026.

Judge Remarks and Sentencing

Judge Simon Mills characterized the case as one of the worst examples of coercive control in the context of domestic abuse that can be contemplated. He emphasized that Gizzi used dreadful and sexist language to destroy Natasha Farah's sense of self-worth. The judge noted that while he could not sentence Gizzi for the specific outcome of brain damage, the perpetrator would never be forgiven for his actions.

Duncan Bould, providing mitigation on behalf of Gizzi, highlighted his client's excellent work history in the construction industry and his involvement in jujitsu. However, the judge rejected any leniency, telling Gizzi that the fear he once instilled in people had vanished, and they were now willing to stand up to him.

Family Impact and Future Implications

Natasha Farah's mother, Denise, described Gizzi as a smiling devil monster and pleaded with the court to make an example of him. She stated that the family's lives would never be the same again and that the emotional effect was akin to extreme nightmares. Samantha Farah added that no sentence could restore the life they had lost or allow the family to begin healing without justice.

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Police have indicated that if further evidence regarding the extent of Natasha Farah's condition surfaces, a new investigation could be initiated. The public gallery applauded the judge as he delivered the final verdict, marking the end of a prolonged ordeal for the Farah family.