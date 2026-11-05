John Frieda Obituary: Hairstylist and Business Founder Dies at 75

Legendary hairstylist and Frizz Ease founder John Frieda has died at age 75. His family, including Princess Diana's former stylist's stepdaughter Asia Agnelli, mourn his passing.

Legendary British hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur John Frieda has died at the age of 75. His death was confirmed by his grieving stepdaughter, Fiat heiress Asia Agnelli, who described him as the best man to ever exist. The creative force behind the globally recognized Frizz Ease haircare range passed away suddenly on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of professional excellence and a large, high-profile family.

The Legacy of John Frieda

John Frieda leaves behind his widow, British architect Frances Avery Agnelli, and three children from previous relationships: Jordan, aged 48, Jackson, and Leyla. He was also a stepfather to Asia, the daughter of Frances from her first marriage to Fiat heir Giovanni Alberto Agnelli. His passing marks the end of an illustrious 50-year career that established him as one of the most influential figures in the British beauty industry.

Also read John Frieda, Celebrity Stylist Behind Frizz Ease, Sheer Blonde, Dies at 75

Early Life and Marital History

The Kenton-born stylist was previously married to Scottish singer Lulu, born Marie Lawrie, in 1976. They welcomed their son Jordan Frieda the following year. The couple attempted to expand their family, but in 1988, Lulu suffered a miscarriage at the age of 40. Lulu later stated that John left her in 1988 when she lost the baby, describing the period as a time of denial and drifting apart. The family moved to Manhattan in 1990 to expand his business before their marriage ended in an acrimonious divorce in 1991.

The Life of Jordan Frieda

John Frieda's eldest son, Jordan, attended Eton College and earned a bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Cambridge University. He initially pursued acting, notably portraying Prince William in a poorly received 2002 American TV movie. After struggling in Hollywood, Jordan returned to the UK and worked as a commis chef under Gordon Ramsay at Claridge's before pivoting to the restaurant business. He is now a successful restaurateur living happily with his wife, venture capitalist Alana Rice, and their two children, Isabella Rose and Edward.

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Asia Agnelli and Family Connections

Asia Agnelli, who is the daughter of Giovanni Alberto Agnelli and Frances Avery Howe, maintains a close relationship with her father and step-siblings. She frequently shares photos of family moments, including holidays and quiet times at home, on her Instagram account. Last December, Asia married her partner Frankie Lagrange, the son of Pierre Lagrange, in a high-society wedding that attracted significant media attention. Her mother, Frances Avery Agnelli, remains married to John Frieda until his sudden death.

Lulu's Reflections on Family

Lulu, now in her later years, has spoken warmly about her relationship with her son Jordan. In a recent interview with The Times, she expressed that she adores Jordan's wife and her grandchildren. She noted that their relationship is built on deep mutual understanding and acceptance, describing the current phase of her life as sweet and peaceful despite the complexities of their past marital dissolution.