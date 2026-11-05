Legendary hairstylist John Frieda, known for creating Frizz Ease and styling Princess Diana, has died at age 75. His stepdaughter Asia Agnelli honors his legacy.

John Frieda, the celebrated British hairstylist who crafted iconic looks for Princess Diana and founded the globally recognized Frizz Ease haircare brand, has passed away at the age of 75. His death was confirmed yesterday by his grieving family, including his stepdaughter Asia Agnelli, a prominent Fiat heiress who described her father as the best man to ever exist. The sudden loss marks the end of an illustrious fifty-year career that transformed the British beauty industry and left a lasting mark on celebrity culture.

Legacy of Haircare Innovation

Frieda's professional journey began in Kenton before he established himself as one of London's most sought-after colorists during the nineteen seventies. He gained widespread fame for developing the Frizz Ease range, a product line that addressed common hair concerns for millions of consumers worldwide. His work extended beyond salon services, influencing global trends in hair coloring and care through innovative formulations and techniques that prioritized natural-looking results.

Also read Celebrity Hair Stylist John Frieda Dies at 75 After Building £260m Brand

The stylist's portfolio included high-profile clients such as Princess Diana, whose royal connections helped elevate his status in the international fashion world. Frieda's approach combined technical precision with artistic flair, allowing him to create versatile styles suitable for both red carpet events and everyday wear. His business acumen enabled him to expand from a single salon into a multinational brand, securing his position as a key figure in the beauty sector.

Family Connections and Personal Life

Frieda's personal life was marked by significant relationships within the entertainment and aristocratic worlds. He was previously married to Scottish singer Lulu, born Marie Lawrie, in nineteen seventy-six, with whom he had a son named Jordan Frieda. The couple's marriage ended in divorce following an acrimonious split in nineteen ninety-one, a period Lulu later attributed to emotional distance following a miscarriage in nineteen eighty-eight.

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In two thousand and two, Frieda met British architect Frances Avery Howe, a widow of Fiat heir Giovanni Alberto Agnelli, at a dinner party in Italy. Their union brought together two distinct social circles, resulting in the blending of families that includes Asia Agnelli, Jackson, Leyla, and Jordan. This merger created a unique family dynamic characterized by shared philanthropy and frequent social gatherings, often documented on social media platforms.

Children's Paths and Public Profiles

Jordan Frieda, now forty-eight years old, has navigated a diverse career path since his early acting endeavors. After studying Philosophy at Cambridge University and attending Eton College, he attempted a career in performing arts, notably portraying Prince William in a two thousand and two American television movie that received critical backlash. Following this experience, he transitioned to the culinary field, working under Gordon Ramsay at Claridge's before establishing himself as a restaurateur.

Asia Agnelli, Frieda's stepdaughter, continues to be a visible figure in high society, recently marrying Frankie Lagrange in a notable ceremony last December. She maintains a close relationship with her younger step-siblings, frequently sharing images of family holidays and quiet moments on Instagram. Her public tributes to her father highlight the strong bond formed despite the complex nature of blended family dynamics.

Ongoing Impact and Memorialization

The passing of John Frieda leaves behind a substantial legacy encompassing his widow, Frances Avery Howe, and his three children. His contributions to haircare science and celebrity styling remain influential, with Frizz Ease continuing to dominate market shelves globally. Friends and colleagues in the beauty industry are expected to honor his memory through various tributes, recognizing his role in shaping modern grooming standards.

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As the family processes their grief, they focus on preserving the stories and achievements that defined Frieda's life. His ability to bridge the worlds of music, architecture, royalty, and business serves as a testament to his charismatic personality and professional dedication. The ongoing visibility of his surviving family members ensures that his name remains associated with elegance and innovation in contemporary culture.