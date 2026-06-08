John Fogerty to Receive Johnny Mercer Award at 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

The 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) Gala is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 11, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event is sold out, according to the SHOF. This year's inductees include Walter Afanasieff; Terry Britten and Graham Lyle; Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS; Kenny Loggins; Alanis Morissette; Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart; and Taylor Swift.

The 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame ( SHOF ) Gala is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 11, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The event is sold out, according to the SHOF. This year's inductees include Walter Afanasieff; Terry Britten and Graham Lyle; Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS; Kenny Loggins; Alanis Morissette; Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart; and Taylor Swift. RAYE will receive the Hal David Starlight Award. John Fogerty will receive the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization's top honor.

The SHOF reports that John Fogerty is being recognized for his contributions to the music industry as a gifted songwriter. He has been a key figure in the development of rock music, with his work spanning over five decades. His songs have been covered by numerous artists, and he has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The SHOF has a long history of recognizing outstanding songwriters, and this year's inductees are no exception.

They have all made significant contributions to the music industry, and their work continues to be celebrated by fans around the world. The SHOF Gala is a celebration of the best in songwriting, and this year's event promises to be an unforgettable night of music and recognition. The event will feature a number of presenters and performers, including Sombr, who is a potential future Starlight Award recipient.

Other notable attendees include Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins and Carlile, who are also likely future inductees. The SHOF chairman, Rodgers, is also expected to attend. The SHOF site notes that the Johnny Mercer Award is presented to gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers and are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs. John Fogerty's work embodies this spirit, and he is a well-deserved recipient of the award.

The SHOF Gala is a testament to the power of songwriting to bring people together and create a lasting impact on the world. This year's event promises to be a memorable celebration of the best in songwriting, and it is a testament to the enduring legacy of the SHOF





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Fogerty Johnny Mercer Award 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala SHOF Songwriters Hall Of Fame

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics - Live Leaderboard - June 06, 2026View 2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »

2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Leaderboard - June 07, 2026View 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »

Black College Football Hall of Fame Inductees 2026The 17th annual Black College Football Hall of Fame's weekend of festivities ended with its induction ceremony of the six new class members: Jimmy Smith (Jackson State), Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State), Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman), Tyrone Poole (Fort Valley State), Coach Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M), and Steve Wyche (Howard). The men were honored for their achievements and contributions to advancing Black College Football on and off the playing field.

Read more »

What Every Possible 2026 Season Outcome Means For Virginia Tech In 2026What does a floor, ceiling and realistic outcome look like for Virginia Tech in 2026?

Read more »