Naturalist John Fiske and his sons journey through San Diego County's diverse ecosystems, from coastal bluffs to deserts, highlighting a family legacy of conservation and curiosity. This locally curated film showcases the region's extraordinary range of life.

In San Diego County, naturalist and educator John Fiske and his family explore one of America’s most biodiverse landscapesIn San Diego County, naturalist and educator John Fiske and his family explore one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes.

From coastal bluffs and chaparral to oak woodlands, mountains, and desert, the film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care for the land. Get a sneak peek at a family exploring one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes.

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The film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care for tdesigned for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Take a sneak peek at a family exploring one of America’s most biodiverse landscapes. The film follows John and his sons, Johnny and Charlie, revealing an extraordinary range of life and a family legacy rooted in conservation, curiosity, and care. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.