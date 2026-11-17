The remarks come amid growing tensions as Fetterman, a staunch Israel supporter, sees low favorability ratings among Democrats.

Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas says that his party would welcome Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania with "open arms" should he decide to switch allegiances if Democrats select Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland as their new Senate majority leader.

In a post to X on Monday, the Texas lawmaker said, "Sen. John Fetterman is a friend and if he ever decided to become a Republican, we’d welcome him with open arms. More on Verdict where we break down the fact there is a pro-Hamas contingent within the Democrat Party: Nationwide Airstop, Drone Assassination Threat & Dems May Drive Fetterman Out.

Also read All the Democrats who could primary John Fetterman in 2028

" The post highlighted a lengthier conversation he had alongside conservative commentator Ben Ferguson on the senator's podcast, The Verdict with Ted Cruz. The remarks come as tension within the Democratic Party seemingly grows as Fetterman, one of Israel's staunchest supporters, sees low favorability ratings among Democrats.

He also recently said he could reach a breaking point within his own party if Van Hollen, a critic of the Israeli government, gets elected Senate majority leader over Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. The apparent intraparty conflict among Democrats arrives on the heels of sweeping midterm wins for the party.

Cruz, now the lone GOP leader in Texas statewide office, said on his podcast earlier this month that the results were not a blue wave; they were a "blue tsunami.

" He added that the election wins for Democrats were a "Watergate-level repudiation. " President Donald Trump conceded partially that the landslide Democratic wins could be due to the war in Iran, although he said he would still do it again. Newsweek reached out to Fetterman's office via email on Monday night for comment. What To Know Cruz continued on his podcast that the Democratic Party is facing a "hostile takeover" of communists and Islamists.

He said that it is starting to take shape within the battle for Senate majority leader as the progressive wing of the party has broken with Schumer. Cruz pointed to the "very liberal" Van Hollen challenging Schumer as an example, while adding that he believes Schumer will ultimately win the race for majority leader. He did predict that Schumer will not run for office again in New York, and this will be his last two years in his Senate seat.

"John Fetterman has shown incredible courage standing up to the crazies in his party," Cruz said. He later called the Democratic Party brazenly anti-Israel, saying there is a real "pro-Hamas contingent.

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" Newsweek reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment. "Fetterman, I'll tell ya, if he became a Republican, we would welcome him enthusiastically. John is a friend, I like him. I will say the Republican senators treat Fetterman much better than the Democrats do.

The Democrats hate his guts, and they're really vicious to him," Cruz said. The potential of Fetterman jumping ship comes with a few caveats, a political analyst pointed out. Grant Reeher, professor of political science at Syracuse University, told Newsweek on Monday, "It would be good for Republicans, to have one more addition to their caucus in the Senate, and to lessen the Democrats’ majority by one.

But a lot of Fetterman’s positions and views do not fit well with the Republican Party, and he has stated many times that he does not see himself as a Republican and is not interested in changing parties. More likely he would do something similar to Joe Lieberman and become an independent.

" Reeher continued, "It’s hard to imagine Fetterman surviving a primary challenge in his next re-election, assuming he pursues one. I imagine he will retire instead. It’s a certainty that he will face a primary challenge from a high-quality candidate to his Left, and that candidate will no doubt be backed by some high-profile Democrats, like AOC, El Sayed, etc. The party has shifted to the Left and a senator like Fetterman is no longer welcome.

" What Fetterman Said About Van Hollen While speaking with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany over the weekend, Fetterman was asked if there was a red line for him regarding potentially switching parties. "Yeah, absolutely, it would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen, that has really made his name being very...hostile to Israel. " Fetterman questioned why not be angry or hostile toward Iran, Hamas or Hezbollah in the region.

"Their first instincts are to punish Israel and to withhold these kinds of aid. Why isn't your first instinct to say let's hold Iran accountable?

" Fetterman said while acknowledging the recent spike in gas prices impacting American households. The senator said, when asked again if he'd switch parties, that he is a Democrat.

"I don't expect my party to change, but I'm always going to put our country before party and I'm going to look for and extend my hand for bipartisanship," he told McEnany. What Polls and Prediction Markets Show An August survey by The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena Research Institute, shows that Fetterman's net favorability among Pennsylvania registered voters was 46 percent compared to a 41 percent unfavorable rating.

Among those identifying as Democrats, Fetterman's favorability rating was 22 percent, versus a 63 percent unfavorable rating. Among Republican identifiers, Fetterman's favorability was 73 percent compared to a 21 percent unfavorable rating. The poll surveyed 760 voters in Pennsylvania from August 17 to August 21 and had a margin of error of 4.5 percent among registered voters. Prediction market site Kalshi shows 32 percent that Fetterman will leave the Democratic Party before August 2027, around 10 p.m. Monday.

The prediction market also shows 29 percent that he will leave before January 1, 2028, and 25 percent before April 1, 2027. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsRepublican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas says that his party would welcome Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania with"open arms" should he decide to switch allegiances if Democrats select Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland as their new Senate majority leader. In a post to X on Monday, the Texas lawmaker said,"Sen.

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John Fetterman is a friend and if he ever decided to become a Republican, we’d welcome him with open arms. More on Verdict where we break down the fact there is a pro-Hamas contingent within the Democrat Party: Nationwide Airstop, Drone Assassination Threat & Dems May Drive Fetterman Out.

"The remarks come as tension within the Democratic Party seemingly grows as Fetterman, one of Israel's staunchest supporters, sees low favorability ratings among Democrats. He also recently said he could reach a breaking point within his own party ifThe apparent intraparty conflict among Democrats arrives on the heels of sweeping midterm wins for the party. Cruz, now the lone GOP leader in Texas statewide office, said on his podcastHe added that the election wins for Democrats were a"Watergate-level repudiation.

" President Donald Trump conceded partially that the landslide Democratic wins could be due to the war in Iran, although he said he would still do it again. Cruz continued on his podcast that the Democratic Party is facing a"hostile takeover" of communists and Islamists. He said that it is starting to take shape within the battle for Senate majority leader as the progressive wing of the party has broken with Schumer.

Cruz pointed to the"very liberal" Van Hollen challenging Schumer as an example, while adding that he believes Schumer will ultimately win the race for majority leader. He did predict that Schumer will not run for office again in New York, and this will be his last two years in his Senate seat.

"John Fetterman has shown incredible courage standing up to the crazies in his party," Cruz said. He later called the Democratic Party brazenly anti-Israel, saying there is a real"pro-Hamas contingent.

""Fetterman, I'll tell ya, if he became a Republican, we would welcome him enthusiastically. John is a friend, I like him. I will say the Republican senators treat Fetterman much better than the Democrats do. The Democrats hate his guts, and they're really vicious to him," Cruz said.

Newsweek on Monday,"It would be good for Republicans, to have one more addition to their caucus in the Senate, and to lessen the Democrats’ majority by one. But a lot of Fetterman’s positions and views do not fit well with the Republican Party, and he has stated many times that he does not see himself as a Republican and is not interested in changing parties. More likely he would do something similar to Joe Lieberman and become an independent.

"in his next re-election, assuming he pursues one. I imagine he will retire instead. It’s a certainty that he will face a primary challenge from a high-quality candidate to his Left, and that candidate will no doubt be backed by some high-profile Democrats, like AOC, El Sayed, etc. The party has shifted to the Left and a senator like Fetterman is no longer welcome.

""Yeah, absolutely, it would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen, that has really made his name being very...hostile to Israel. " Fetterman questioned why not be angry or hostile toward Iran, Hamas or Hezbollah in the region. "Their first instincts are to punish Israel and to withhold these kinds of aid. Why isn't your first instinct to say let's hold Iran accountable?

" Fetterman said while acknowledging the recent spike in gas prices impacting American households. The senator said, when asked again if he'd switch parties, that he is a Democrat.

"I don't expect my party to change, but I'm always going to put our country before party and I'm going to look for and extend my hand for bipartisanship," he told McEnany.and Siena Research Institute, shows that Fetterman's net favorability among Pennsylvania registered voters was 46 percent compared to a 41 percent unfavorable rating. Among those identifying as Democrats, Fetterman's favorability rating was 22 percent, versus a 63 percent unfavorable rating.

Among Republican identifiers, Fetterman's favorability was 73 percent compared to a 21 percent unfavorable rating. The poll surveyed 760 voters in Pennsylvania from August 17 to August 21 and had a margin of error of 4.5 percent among registered voters.shows 32 percent that Fetterman will leave the Democratic Party before August 2027, around 10 p.m. Monday. The prediction market also shows 29 percent that he will leave before January 1, 2028, and 25 percent before April 1, 2027.