John Fetterman’s fall from hero to heretic exposes Democrats’ hard left turn

Sen. John Fetterman, once a progressive darling and original Bernie Sanders backer, is now a political outcast as the Democratic Party shifts leftward.

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John Fetterman, D-Pa. , sharply distances himself from controversial Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner while Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Trump weigh in on the growing political fallout.was mixing cocktails at a bar in Union Square, John Fetterman, then the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, was one of the original Bernie Bros. During his first unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate, Fetterman was a lonely voice supporting Bernie Sanders' upstart primary challenge against.

In his endorsement video, Fetterman stated that he and Sanders"stand together as the most progressive candidates in our respective races.

"Today, Fetterman is a Democratic U.S. senator from Pennsylvania. Once again, he is on a political island for a very different reason. Despite voting 91% of the time with his party, the brash, outspoken former progressive darling enjoys higher marks among Republican voters than Democratic ones in his own state.. Fellow members of the Pennsylvania delegation are musing about a primary challenge in 2028.

Speculation is running high about Fetterman switching parties, an idea he has poured cold water on. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez is the talk of the town for a different reason. She is endorsing left-wing candidates across the country. She and Sanders have barnstormed the nation on their so-called"Fighting Oligarchy" tour, which, according toreports, relies on private jets and chauffeured limousines to get around.

Her name is rising fast on lists of potential 2028 presidential candidates.border. He took his party’s reflexive anti-Trump positioning to task, noting,"The president could come out for ice cream and lazy Sundays, and my party would suddenly hate them.

"— especially since the terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, 2023 — but has gone a step further and called out the"rot in my party standing with pro-Hamas people. ", meanwhile, has a different perspective. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, someone who has been working hard to raise his national profile, has encouraged the party to rethink its"reflexive and unconditional support for Israeli governments.

"Fetterman has taken a different approach, calling it"crazy" that"the guy who’s going to win the primary in Maine … has a Nazi tattoo on his chest, and that's no problem for a lot of voters. "DEMOCRATS PAID THE PRICE FOR ABANDONING MODERATE CLINTON-ERA POLICIES’s"rock solid" commitment to the people of Israel in 2012 has given way to Sanders accusing Israel of"committing genocide in Gaza.

"And John Fetterman, one of the original Sanders backers when almost everyone else in his party was with Clinton, has become an outright pariah. These days, Democratic primary voters are much more aligned with Ocasio-Cortez's"Tax the Rich" philosophy than Fetterman’s hoodies and shorts. As theColin Reed is a Republican strategist, former campaign manager for Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown and co-founder of South and Hill Strategies.





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