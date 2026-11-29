For Fetterman and his ubiquitous hoodie, Fox News has become a media safe space. This year, Fetterman has agreed to interviews on the network at least 61 times, according to an Inquirer analysis.

After two months away, Sen. John Fetterman is back on his favorite TV network: Fox News. Fetterman has appeared twice on the network recently, including a news-making interview on Nov. 14 in which he suggested he might leave the Democratic Party if his colleagues pick Sen.

Chris Van Hollen as the Senate’s new majority leader, citing differences in their views on Israel.

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“It would be troubling,” Fetterman told former White House press secretary-turned-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany. For Fetterman and his ubiquitous hoodie, Fox News has become a media safe space. This year, Fetterman has agreed to interviews on the network at least 61 times, according to an Inquirer analysis, more than any other sitting Democrat in Congress. And those TV appearances have come amid criticism over missed committee meetings and declining to meet with constituents.