Ahmed Moor, who is running to unseat Fetterman in 2028, told Newsweek that voters feel betrayed by the Democratic senator.

Senator John Fetterman has left voters with "buyer’s remorse," Ahmed Moor, who is running to unseat Fetterman in Pennsylvania in 2028, told Newsweek. Moor, a Palestinian American writer and entrepreneur, became the first candidate to announce a run to unseat the incumbent senator last week, days after Democrats’ sweeping victories in the midterm elections.

In an interview, Moor accused Fetterman of abandoning the progressive platform that propelled him to office in 2022.

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"Fetterman ran as a progressive and has shown up in the U.S. Senate as something which is not a progressive," he told Newsweek. "That's a statement about his policy record, not about the individual…and so the faithlessness has caused many people to feel unhappy about his performance. " Newsweek has contacted Fetterman’s office for comment via email. Moor’s comments come as Fetterman has seen his approval ratings plummet and has grown increasingly isolated from the Democratic Party.

He has faced criticism for frequently splitting with Democrats to vote with Republicans on issues ranging from immigration to Israel, prompting speculation that he might switch parties—something he has denied. However, he has threatened to leave the Democratic Party if it adopts anti-Israel positions or elects Senator Chris Van Hollen, a progressive who has been one of the Senate’s most outspoken critics of the Israeli government, as Senate majority leader.

Moor said voters feel betrayed by Fetterman, who has yet to confirm if he will seek a second term.

"The feeling of betrayal is one you experience in every single conversation you have with a constituent, with a member of the community about John Fetterman," he said. "We bought a box of Legos and we ended up with a bunch of overripe eggs and so I think that people have buyer's remorse.

" Moor said Fetterman is "irrelevant" at the national level, since Democrats have secured a 56-seat majority in the Senate and Fetterman no longer has the unique leverage he had in a closely divided Senate. But he said Pennsylvanians are not getting what they should from their senator, pointing to reports in The Wall Street Journal and The Philadelphia Inquirer about Fetterman’s perceived lack of interest in the job.

"At a national level, the fact is Democrats have the majority and his vote is irrelevant in that sense, but we're suffering on constituent services," he said. "We, the people, have a right to demand that our representatives do their jobs. " With several Democrats saying they are weighing runs to oust Fetterman, Moor said he views the Senate race as "an open primary on the Democratic side.

He added: "We're going to have a vibrant contest and competition is good for democracy.

" Moor Spells Out Vision for Democratic Party's Future Moor is backing Van Hollen’s bid to become Senate Majority Leader over Chuck Schumer, warning that Democrats risk squandering their momentum if the party does not undergo a change in leadership amid a larger fight over its ideological direction. "If Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries remain in charge, they're going to sit on the energy and the righteous anger and the desire for change until the air is out of the bag," he said.

"We need new leaders who are going to enact the mandate in the muscular and focused way that the American people desire be enacted. " The race between Van Hollen and Schumer is the first contested election for Senate Democratic leader in decades and has brought the party’s deepening divide over Israel to the forefront.

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Moor echoed Van Hollen’s criticism of Schumer for his ties to Israel and other special interests, arguing that Democrats need leadership capable of confronting that influence in politics.

"This is the process through which Democrats earn the job, earn the trust of the American people and show that we're not going to be the party of corruption," he said. "I am fully, fully, fully and hopefully loudly backing Senator Chris Van Hollen in his majority leader challenge…We need leadership that will discipline people who engage in corrupt practices across the board.

"Corrupt practices may be legal, but they're still corrupt and we need somebody with a strong, ethical compass who can draw the distinction and then hold the caucus to account. " Moor, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America , also argued that the party should not shut the organization out after democratic socialists emerged as some of the biggest winners of the midterm elections.

"What the DSA has done is present a set of ideas that are relevant for life in America in 2026 and they are competing very, very actively on ideas," he said. "I think it would be a mistake if the Democratic Party tried to shut out the DSA…if you are an intelligent Democrat today, you ought to be responsive to what voters are saying and you ought be responsive to their policy preferences which are expressed through these elections.

" The DSA is the "values nerve center" of the Democratic Party, he said. "I joined the DSA because they came out strongly against the genocide in Palestine," he said. "The Democratic Party lost to Donald Trump twice…so we need new leadership. The DSA is one representation of how we can expose ourselves and adopt, hopefully, new ideas.

It's a blood transfusion.

" What Is Moor Running On? Moor said he is running to end the Iran war and on what he calls the "dignity agenda"—which includes free healthcare, free children and affordable housing.

"I'm running on the idea that the cost of living crisis is directly a result of the corruption crisis," he said. "That's seen most approximately through the war in Iran, where an illegal war was waged by a president illegitimately at the behest of a foreign country, Israel. " He added: "We've killed a lot of little girls in Iran. I object to that.

I don't like that. We've lost 19 service people in Iran…That makes me angry. And then finally, we are all poorer because of it. We are all poor because of a decision that was taken illegally by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

" He said his vision for the country is one where Americans have greater economic security. "So many of us in the United States are, we live lives of precarity. If you lose a job, you're broke no matter how much money you make. If you have a severe illness, you will be bankrupted through it.

That's not right in America in the 21st century," he said.

"And so I'm running on what I call the ‘dignity agenda. ’ We're going to provide access to full healthcare to everybody. So free healthcare, Medicare for All. Free childcare…and finally affordable housing.

We need to house our people. It's how people build wealth.

" Moor said he launched his run for Senate, his first for elected office, because of "the urgency of the moment. " "The forces that are assailing democracy which are undermining our liberties and our quality of life in America, they don't rest. I've jumped into the scrum because of the urgency of now," he said. He also said the job of a senator appeals to him because of his background working in foreign policy.

"I understand America's competitive strengths in a dynamic and changing world," he said. Who Is Ahmed Moor? Moor, 42, was born in the Rafah refugee camp in Gaza and moved with his family to several countries before settling in Philadelphia when he was seven. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006.

He spent several years working in finance in New York before working as a journalist, reporting from Lebanon. He earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University in 2013 after being awarded the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship. That year, he founded a digital lending company based in Jordan. He has written for The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets.

He also co-edited a book, After Zionism: One State for Israel and Palestine. He is a fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace and is an advisory board member to the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights. He lives in West Philadelphia with his wife and their three children. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Cannon and Tony Phillips.

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Senator John Fetterman has left voters with"buyer’s remorse," Ahmed Moor, who is running to unseat Fetterman in Pennsylvania in 2028, told"That's a statement about his policy record, not about the individual…and so the faithlessness has caused many people to feel unhappy about his performance.

"Moor’s comments come as Fetterman has seen his approval ratings plummet and has grown increasingly isolated from the Democratic Party. He has faced criticism for frequently splitting with Democrats to vote with Republicans on issues ranging from immigration to Israel, prompting speculation that he might switch parties—something he has denied.

However, he has threatened to leave the Democratic Party if it adopts anti-Israel positions or elects Senator Chris Van Hollen, a progressive"The feeling of betrayal is one you experience in every single conversation you have with a constituent, with a member of the community about John Fetterman," he said.

"We bought a box of Legos and we ended up with a bunch of overripe eggs and so I think that people have buyer's remorse. " Moor said Fetterman is"irrelevant" at the national level, since Democrats have secured a 56-seat majority in the Senate and Fetterman"At a national level, the fact is Democrats have the majority and his vote is irrelevant in that sense, but we're suffering on constituent services," he said.

"We, the people, have a right to demand that our representatives do their jobs. "Moor is backing Van Hollen’s bid to become Senate Majority Leader over Chuck Schumer, warning that Democrats risk squandering their momentum if the party does not undergo a change in leadership amid a larger fight over its ideological direction.

"If Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries remain in charge, they're going to sit on the energy and the righteous anger and the desire for change until the air is out of the bag," he said. "We need new leaders who are going to enact the mandate in the muscular and focused way that the American people desire be enacted.

" The race between Van Hollen and Schumer is the first contested election for Senate Democratic leader in decades and has Moor echoed Van Hollen’s criticism of Schumer for his ties to Israel and other special interests, arguing that Democrats need leadership capable of confronting that influence in politics. "This is the process through which Democrats earn the job, earn the trust of the American people and show that we're not going to be the party of corruption," he said.

"I am fully, fully, fully and hopefully loudly backing Senator Chris Van Hollen in his majority leader challenge…We need leadership that will discipline people who engage in corrupt practices across the board. "Corrupt practices may be legal, but they're still corrupt and we need somebody with a strong, ethical compass who can draw the distinction and then hold the caucus to account.

" Moor, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America , also argued that the party should not shut the organization out after "What the DSA has done is present a set of ideas that are relevant for life in America in 2026 and they are competing very, very actively on ideas," he said. "I think it would be a mistake if the Democratic Party tried to shut out the DSA…if you are an intelligent Democrat today, you ought to be responsive to what voters are saying and you ought be responsive to their policy preferences which are expressed through these elections.

""I joined the DSA because they came out strongly against the genocide in Palestine," he said. "The Democratic Party lost to Donald Trump twice…so we need new leadership. The DSA is one representation of how we can expose ourselves and adopt, hopefully, new ideas. It's a blood transfusion.

"Moor said he is running to end the Iran war and on what he calls the"dignity agenda"—which includes free healthcare, free children and affordable housing. "I'm running on the idea that the cost of living crisis is directly a result of the corruption crisis," he said. "That's seen most approximately through the war in Iran, where an illegal war was waged by a president illegitimately at the behest of a foreign country, Israel. "…That makes me angry.

And then finally, we are all poorer because of it. We are all poor because of a decision that was taken illegally by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

""So many of us in the United States are, we live lives of precarity. If you lose a job, you're broke no matter how much money you make. If you have a severe illness, you will be bankrupted through it. That's not right in America in the 21st century," he said.

"And so I'm running on what I call the ‘dignity agenda. ’ We're going to provide access to full healthcare to everybody. So free healthcare, Medicare for All. Free childcare…and finally affordable housing.

We need to house our people. It's how people build wealth.

" Moor said he launched his run for Senate, his first for elected office, because of"the urgency of the moment. " "The forces that are assailing democracy which are undermining our liberties and our quality of life in America, they don't rest. I've jumped into the scrum because of the urgency of now," he said. He also said the job of a senator appeals to him because of his background working in foreign policy.

Moor, 42, was born in the Rafah refugee camp in Gaza and moved with his family to several countries before settling in Philadelphia when he was seven.in 2006. He spent several years working in finance in New York before working as a journalist, reporting from Lebanon. He earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University in 2013 after being awarded the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship.and other outlets.

He also co-edited a book,He is a fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace and is an advisory board member to the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.