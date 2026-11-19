Senator John Fetterman broke with his party Thursday, voting against a measure seeking to end the U.S. war in Iran.

Senator John Fetterman broke with nearly every member of his party Thursday, voting against a Democratic-backed measure seeking to end President Donald Trump's military campaign in Iran.

The Pennsylvania Democrat was the only member of his caucus to oppose the war powers resolution, which was defeated in the Senate by a vote of 48-51. The vote put Fetterman at odds with fellow Democrats at a time when opposition to the Iran conflict has become an increasingly prominent political issue following the November midterm elections.

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Three Republican senators—Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky—joined almost the entire Democratic caucus in supporting the measure. Fetterman, a vocal supporter of Israel, has consistently taken a different position from many Democrats on the conflict, making Thursday's vote another example of his willingness to break with his party on foreign policy. The resolution would have directed Trump to end U.S. hostilities in Iran.

However, the measure was largely symbolic and would likely have faced a presidential veto even if it had passed. How the Senate Voted on the Iran War The resolution was defeated 51-48, with one senator not voting. It marked the first major Senate vote on the Iran conflict since Democrats made gains in the November 3 midterm elections. The three Republicans who crossed party lines were Collins, Murkowski and Paul.

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Fetterman's vote was particularly notable because he has repeatedly opposed similar efforts to restrict Trump's military authority over Iran. In September, he was again the only Democrat to vote against a comparable resolution, which failed 49-50. He also opposed earlier efforts in July. The latest resolution had already cleared the House in September, with seven Republicans joining Democrats in supporting restrictions on Trump's military actions.

Iran War Cost Reaches $48.3 Billion The Senate vote came as the financial cost of the conflict continued to increase. Arthur Miller, the Pentagon's deputy comptroller for Budget and Appropriations Affairs, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that the Iran war had cost approximately $48.3 billion as of November 13. The estimate includes military operations, munitions and equipment replacement costs. It does not include the full cost of damage to American military facilities across the Middle East.

The figure represents an increase from the slightly more than $47 billion estimate reported in October, adding to questions about the long-term financial implications of the conflict. Democrats have increasingly pointed to the financial burden, alongside the impact on American service members and rising consumer costs, as reasons for Congress to reconsider the administration's military strategy. What Happens Next? Thursday's vote does not bring the Iran conflict any closer to an immediate congressional-mandated end.

The failed resolution leaves Trump without a new Senate restriction requiring him to withdraw U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran. For Fetterman, the vote is another high-profile example of his willingness to break with his party on foreign policy. The Pennsylvania Democrat was the only member of his caucus to oppose the war powers resolution, which was defeated in the Senate by a vote of 48-51.

The vote put Fetterman at odds with fellow Democrats at a time when opposition to the Iran conflict has become an increasingly prominent political issue following the November midterm elections. Three Republican senators—Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky—joined almost the entire Democratic caucus in supporting the measure.

Fetterman, a vocal supporter of Israel, has consistently taken a different position from many Democrats on the conflict, making Thursday's vote another example of his willingness to break with his party on foreign policy. The resolution would have directed Trump to end U.S. hostilities in Iran.

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However, the measure was largely symbolic and would likely have faced a presidential veto even if it had passed. The resolution was defeated 51-48, with one senator not voting. It marked the first major Senate vote on the Iran conflict since Democrats made gains in the November 3 midterm elections. Fetterman's vote was particularly notable because he has repeatedly opposed similar efforts to restrict Trump's military authority over Iran.

In September, he was again the only Democrat to vote against a comparable resolution, which failed 49-50. He also opposed earlier efforts in July. The latest resolution had already cleared the House in September, with seven Republicans joining Democrats in supporting restrictions on Trump's military actions. The Senate vote came as the financial cost of the conflict continued to increase.

Arthur Miller, the Pentagon's deputy comptroller for Budget and Appropriations Affairs, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that the Iran war had cost approximately $48.3 billion as of November 13. The estimate includes military operations, munitions and equipment replacement costs. It does not include the full cost of damage to American military facilities across the Middle East.

The figure represents an increase from the slightly more than $47 billion estimate reported in October, adding to questions about the long-term financial implications of the conflict. Democrats have increasingly pointed to the financial burden, alongside the impact on American service members and rising consumer costs, as reasons for Congress to reconsider the administration's military strategy. Thursday's vote does not bring the Iran conflict any closer to an immediate congressional-mandated end.

The failed resolution leaves Trump without a new Senate restriction requiring him to withdraw U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran.