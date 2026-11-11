John F. Kennedy Jr.’s Last Car, a 1994 Saab 900 Coupe, Is Going Up for Auction

And, yes, in case you were wondering, it is a five-speed manual.

If you’ve ever wanted to own an automotive piece of Kennedy family history, now’s your chance. John F. Kennedy Jr.’s last car, a 1994 Saab 900 SE Coupe, will beThe dark green three-door coupe was the last vehicle Kennedy owned before he, his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette were killed in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard on July 16, 1999.

As he purchased it new, Kennedy was able to have the Saab fitted with a light beige leather interior, a five-speed manual transmission, and a turquoise-green “Main Beach” roof rack. There’s only 30,650 miles on the odometer, and says the vehicle shows evidence of age and use, including wear on the leather upholstery and areas of soiling on the carpeting. A printed photograph of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy beside the Saab will be included.

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“For a man born into one of America’s wealthiest and most famous families, Kennedy’s choice of a Saab was notably modest. He purchased the new 900 SE from Zumbach Sports Cars in Manhattan in the summer of 1994 for $29,841.21, equipped with such everyday conveniences as a CD player and phone hookup,”.

“The practical Swedish hatchback suited the understated, slightly unconventional style Kennedy cultivated as an adult, far removed from the ostentation his wealth and celebrity could have afforded him. He drove it regularly around New York, and the intensely photographed nature of his life made the Saab a recurring backdrop to his final years: numerous period images show Kennedy, and later Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, with the car, sometimes attempting to make their way through the paparazzi who followed them through the city.

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” The Saab sat at the Larchmont, New York home of Kennedy’s friend, Kevin Hynes, for days after the plane crash. Hynes bought the Saab from the Kennedy estate in 2000 for $6000; in 2006, Hynes sold the 900 Coupe to Michael Esposito for $12,000. When the vehicle was photographed on July 23, 1999, its contents included a football, a soccer ball, a rope, automotive fluid, a March 1999 issue of, and a Piper baseball cap.

Some of these items have been auctioned off previously, but this is the first time the vehicle itself has appeared. An E-ZPass transponder, a handwritten telephone-message sheet, an Airborne Express receipt associated with the 2000 estate transaction, and a DeWitt Stern Group envelope addressed to “Mr. John F. Kennedy” and marked “PERSONAL & CONFIDENTIAL” will be included with the purchase. As of publication, 24 bids have been placed on the 1994 Saab 900. The current bidding price is $26,575.

A New York transplant hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Emmet White has a passion for anything that goes: cars, bicycles, planes, and motorcycles. After learning to ride at 17, Emmet worked in the motorcycle industry before joining Autoweek in 2022 and Road & Track in 2024. The woes of alternate side parking have kept his fleet moderate, with a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and a BMW 318i E30 street parked in his Queens community.