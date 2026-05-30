John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Blocked from Major Renovations by District Court Judge

A district court judge halted the administration's plans to close the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and proceed with major renovations, deeming the administration's actions as 'ill-informed and seemingly preordained' with no regard for the institution's legal obligations. The judge ordered the administration to remove the president's name from the center's façade and any official materials within two weeks.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a cultural and arts venue in Washington, was blocked from major renovations by a district court judge who deemed the administration's plans to close the center and proceed with the renovations as 'ill-informed and seemingly preordained' with no regard for the institution's legal obligations .

The judge ordered the administration to remove the president's name from the center's façade and any official materials within two weeks. The Republican president, Donald Trump, responded by stating that the judge 'should be ashamed of himself' and instructed his administration to transfer the center to Congress. The case is likely to be appealed, and the Kennedy Center remains committed to pursuing every lawful avenue to ensure the restoration of the center as a national cultural landmark





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John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts Major Renovations Trump Administration District Court Judge Ill-Informed Preordained Legal Obligations Trump Administration Transfer Congress Cultural Center National Cultural Landmark Preservation Rules Historic Fabric Steel Skeleton Rose Garden East Wing White House

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