Golf legend John Daly reveals he lost $1.65 million in a single night in Las Vegas after a major playoff loss, credits fiancée Anna Cladakis for saving his life, and discusses his political views on Fox News.

Legendary golfer John Daly appeared on Fox News to reveal a devastating $1.65 million gambling loss incurred during a single night in Las Vegas. The sixty-year-old golf icon shared the emotional story during an interview with host Sean Hannity, detailing how a poor decision immediately following a high-profile tournament defeat led to one of the most significant financial setbacks of his life.

Daly Recounts $1.65 Million Gambling Loss

Daly provided the specific mechanics of the financial collapse, explaining that the incident occurred in 2005 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The sequence of events began immediately after the WGC-American Express Championship, where Daly suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Tiger Woods in a sudden-death playoff. The loss was compounded by a critical error on the final hole, where Daly three-putted from just fifteen feet out.

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Although Daly earned $750,000 for finishing in second place, the disappointment triggered an impulsive and costly reaction. He told Hannity that he instructed his caddie and other companions that he intended to go to the Wynn casino to play the five-thousand-dollar slot machine. His stated rationale was that since he felt he deserved to win the tournament, he wanted to win big at the casino or lose big without hesitation.

The strategy resulted in a rapid depletion of his tournament winnings over a five-hour period. Daly noted that when a gambler is pulling five-thousand-dollar bills repeatedly, the money disappears quickly. The intense session ultimately cost him $1.65 million, a sum far exceeding the $750,000 prize money he had just secured on the golf course.

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Credits Fiancee Anna Cladakis with Saving His Life

Beyond the financial anecdote, Daly became emotional while discussing his personal recovery and the pivotal role played by his partner of twenty years, Anna Cladakis. He credited Cladakis with effectively saving his life, citing her unwavering support during his periods of severe struggle. Daly has a well-documented history of battling alcoholism, cancer, and sepsis resulting from a spider bite, which required more than a dozen surgeries over the last decade.

He described a period when both he and Cladakis were going through incredibly difficult times in their lives. Daly expressed profound gratitude for her dedication, noting that she homeschooled their child and provided care for him that he felt no other woman would ever offer. He stated that finding peace with his heart and having someone like Cladakis in his life has allowed him to find stability after years of turmoil.

The interview also touched upon the colorful and often erratic public persona that has defined Daly's career since his first major win at the 1991 PGA Championship. Known for garish outfits and powerful drives, he has become a cult figure in the sport. Observers have previously noted his unique consumption habits on the course, including smoking twenty-one cigarettes and consuming twelve Diet Cokes over eighteen holes.

Daly Expresses Support for Donald Trump

During the broadcast, Daly shifted topics to express strong political support for former President Donald Trump. He described loving Trump as a human being, a father, and a family guy, while praising the former president as the most powerful man in the world trying to protect America. Daly emphasized that Trump, who already possesses immense wealth, does not care about money, implying a purity of motive that Daly feels is absent in his political opponents.

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Daly also directed sharp criticism at political opponents, particularly in the wake of the midterm elections. He expressed frustration that Democrats and their allies seemed solely focused on filling their own pockets and attempting to impeach Trump and other officials. He questioned how voters elected individuals with no clear policies, stating that this dynamic made him feel extremely angry.

The conversation highlighted the multifaceted nature of Daly's public life, blending his athletic legacy with his personal struggles and political opinions. Despite the significant financial loss in Las Vegas, Daly's narrative is one of resilience, having overcome severe health crises and personal demons to maintain his status as a recognizable and enduring figure in American sports culture.