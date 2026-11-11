John Cornyn Staffer Joins Democrat James Talarico's Senate Staff

A senior policy advisor from former Republican Senator John Cornyn is being hired by incoming Democrat Senator James Talarico, a rare cross‑party move that signals shifts in Texas politics.

The staff of outgoing Texas Senator John Cornyn (R‑TX) is moving into the office of his recently elected Democratic successor, James Talarico. Reports from Breitbart News said that Cornyn's top policy adviser, Jacob Smith, was interviewed for the legislative director position in Talarico's incoming Senate office. The move, if confirmed, would be the first time a senator has considered hiring a senior policy staffer from an opponent of the opposite party for a similar role.

How the Cross‑Party Hire Unfolded

Jacob Smith, who served five years as Cornyn's deputy legislative director, joined Talarico's campaign team as deputy policy director last week. In an interview, Smith said, "I've worked for Republicans like Senator Cornyn my entire career, but this year I'm proud to be joining James Talarico's campaign." He also encouraged Republicans to oppose former Justice Minister Ken Paxton, calling Paxton "the most corrupt, self‑dealing politician in Texas."

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Smith's interview with Talarico, and subsequent discussions about a potential legislative director role, were uncovered by Breitbart News after the Texas Senate election on May 26 2024. The election saw the Republican incumbent Cornyn lose to the Democrat Talarico, whom the former president had not endorsed.

Reactions from Cornyn and Talarico

When asked about the hiring, Cornyn told TMZ that "some of my staff, particularly the casework staff who handles constituent services, he said he was interested in continuing with them." He added that it is normal for non‑partisan staff to move between offices. The senator noted that cross‑party staff transfers are common for casework but rare for senior policy roles.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Talarico shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Cornyn. He wrote, "I just met with Senator John Cornyn. He has served our state honorably, and I'm grateful for his advice and guidance." Talarico went on to say, "Now is the time for us to come together - Democrats and Republicans - to deliver for Texas."

Implications for Texas Politics and Beyond

The move signals a possible softening of partisan divides at the staff level, especially after the Trump‑endorsed Republican Ken Paxton defeated Cornyn by a margin of 62.5 percent to 37.5 percent. The hiring indicates that Talarico may value bipartisan experience in his new Senate team.

Smith's experience includes policy work for Representatives Frank Lucas (R‑OK) and Senator Roger Wicker (R‑MS). His transition may bring a pragmatic, bipartisan perspective to Talarico's legislative agenda. Whether Smith will formally accept the legislative director position remains unconfirmed, but both parties have expressed openness to the arrangement.

More details about the staff movement and future plans for Cornyn's former team are expected in the coming weeks as Talarico prepares to take office in January 2025.