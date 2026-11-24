John Corbett and Bo Derek took in Gene Hackman's dog Bear after the actor's death in early 2025. The couple shared their journey of adopting the beloved pet amidst the tragedy.

John Corbett and Bo Derek have officially taken ownership of Bear, the former companion of the late actor Gene Hackman. The couple welcomed the dog into their home shortly after Hackman's death in early 2025, which occurred nearly two years ago from the time of the report. This adoption marks a poignant connection between two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, bridging the gap between Hackman's legacy and the current lives of Derek and Corbett.

Bo Derek and John Corbett Adoption Story

Bo Derek, who is seventy years old, and her husband John Corbett, who is sixty-five, recently opened up about the decision to adopt Bear. According to a new profile in The Hollywood Reporter, the couple initially felt apprehensive about bringing another dog into their residence. They already shared their home with two German shepherds and were wary of adding a third animal to their household routine.

Also read Ant McPartlin Beach Break with Anne-Marie Corbett Amid I'm A Celebrity Ratings Slump

However, their stance changed completely after they viewed a photograph of Bear. Derek described her immediate reaction to the image, stating that she was "a goner" upon seeing the dog. She characterized Bear as a "perfect gentleman," noting that his demeanor and appearance won her over instantly. This emotional connection compelled the couple to proceed with the adoption despite their initial hesitation about expanding their pack.

Tragic Death of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

The adoption of Bear follows the tragic death of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, in early 2025. Hackman passed away at the age of ninety-five, while Arakawa was sixty-five years old at the time of their deaths. The couple was discovered deceased on February 26 in separate rooms of their mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which was valued at $3.3 million. The discovery of their bodies brought an end to their lives in a manner that shocked the entertainment community.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that Hackman had likely been dead for nine days prior to the discovery of his body. This timeline was determined based on his pacemaker, which recorded its last active session on February 17. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that it was a very reasonable assumption that February 17 represented Hackman's last day of life, providing a somber conclusion to the timeline of events.

The Role of Pets in Discovering the Bodies

The pets owned by Hackman and Arakawa played a critical role in the discovery of the couple's remains. In addition to Bear, the couple owned two other dogs named Zinna and Nikita. According to reports from USA Today, Bear and Nikita helped the sheriff's department locate Hackman and Arakawa's bodies. Police Chief Brian Moya explained that the dogs were trying to alert authorities, essentially saying, "Come over here," thereby guiding investigators to the scenes where the couple was found.

Tragically, not all of the animals survived the incident. Zinna also died in February 2025 and was buried alongside Arakawa. The surviving pets, including Bear and Nikita, were taken in by a Santa Fe animal shelter. This sequence of events highlights the deep bond between the couple and their animals, as well as the unfortunate circumstances that led to the pets being separated from their primary caregivers.

Personal Details and Marital History of the Couple

Bo Derek and John Corbett's relationship has been a long and private journey. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2020, eighteen years after they began dating in 2002. They kept their marriage quiet until the following year, when Corbett revealed the news during an August 2021 appearance on the talk show The Talk. He explained that they married around Christmas time and chose not to make a public announcement immediately, preferring to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight.

Advertisement

Corbett mentioned that they decided to marry after twenty years of dating, wanting to create a positive memory rather than focusing on the negative aspects of the year 2020. He stated that they wanted to get one nice thing out of that period, emphasizing their desire for a positive milestone in their long-term relationship. Their decision to adopt Bear reflects their continued commitment to providing a loving home for animals, extending their care to include a pet from the estate of their late friend Gene Hackman.