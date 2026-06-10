John Cleese Plans Monty Python Revival Without Estranged Eric Idle Amid Financial Feud

John Cleese has announced potential plans for a Monty Python reunion in 2026 with Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam, but excluded Eric Idle due to a bitter dispute over the management of the group's finances and ongoing personal conflicts.

Twelve years after the original Monty Python troupe's triumphant reunion at London's O2 Arena, which many believed would be their final performance, John Cleese has sparked excitement by revealing plans for another revival.

The surprise announcement, however, comes with a significant caveat: it would exclude Eric Idle, the only other surviving member besides Cleese, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam. The original six-Cleese, Palin, Gilliam, Terry Jones, Eric Idle, and the late Graham Chapman-revolutionized comedy with their groundbreaking 1960s BBC series, Monty Python's Flying Circus, and subsequent films like the iconic 1975 Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 86-year-old Cleese stated that he, Palin, and Gilliam are discussing a new entertainment project for late 2026, jokingly noting it would serve as proof of their continued existence. This potential reunion contrasts sharply with the deeply fractured state of the group's relationships, primarily due to a bitter and public dispute over the management of the Python brand and finances.

The feud intensified in 2024 when Eric Idle launched a series of scathing criticisms against the troupe's manager, Holly Gilliam, daughter of Terry Gilliam. Cleese and Palin have publicly defended Holly, with Cleese accusing Idle of long-term bullying and labeling his behavior 'shameful.

' The core of the conflict stems from Idle's dissatisfaction with Holly's leadership and his belief that the brand's financial health has deteriorated under her management. He hasclaimed that his income streams have dried up, forcing him to work past 80, and he has not minced words, suggesting that having a 'Gilliam child' in charge was a disastrous decision.

This rancor overshadows the legacy of the 2014 O2 shows, which were intended as a celebratory closure and notably featured the late Terry Jones. The rift reveals a complex history of tensions that have periodically surfaced, but the current personal and professional animosity appears more entrenched.

Cleese's proposal for a 2026 event, framed with his signature wit as an opportunity to 'insult each other' and discuss faults, seems both a playful provocation and a genuine, if remote, possibility, contingent on a reconciliation that currently seems impossible. The story highlights the tragicomic trajectory of a legendary ensemble: a creative partnership that defined an era now marred by late-life discord over legacy, control, and money.

While the public would relish another chance to see the surviving Pythons on stage together, the chasm between Idle and the others appears too wide to bridge, making Cleese's announcement a story of both hopeful nostalgia and poignant division. The saga underscores the difficulty of managing artistic legacies and the personal toll of long-held grievances, even among collaborators who once changed comedy forever.

Whether this is a genuine plan or a mischievous jab from Cleese, it reaffirms that the final chapter of Monty Python remains unwritten, and its authors are still very much at odds





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