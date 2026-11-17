John Christ, the guitarist behind the original lineup of metal band Danzig, has died at 61.

His death was confirmed on his website.

“Friends, It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026,” read the statement. “No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time. John loved each and every one of you. ” A cause of death was not immediately available.with fans about his health in early September.

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Christ said that he had been focusing on a “medical issue that has been kicking my butt” and doctors requested that he take a few months off to recuperate. Christ, who taught private lessons and held workshops, said that he was stepping about from teaching and live gigs until further notice. In 1987, Christ joined the goth-punk band Samhain, led by Misfits founder Glenn Danzig, which would later become Danzig.

Christ laterauditioning for the part in front of Danzig and Rick Rubin, who was on the look for bands to sign to his record label, Def Jam Recording.

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“We were jamming at a furious pace. Samhain used only downstrokes with no alternate picking,” Christ said.

“At some point, I tore the fingernail off my index finger, and it began to bleed everywhere. I accidentally brushed up against Glenn and left six bloody lines on his shoulder. Rick Rubin thought this was awesome. Glenn thought I was on speed.

I was just pissed off because I had to wait four hours to audition. ” As the story goes, it wasn’t until Christ left a slew of guitar solos on Danzig’s answering machine that he was finally invited to join the crew.

As part of Danzig’s original lineup, Christ’s work helped shaped the band’s identity and his bluesy, riff-oriented guitar can be heard on across four studio albums, and released their 1993 hit “Mother,” embarking on numerous U.S. and international tours alongside Metallica, Black Sabbath, Slayer, and more. Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on ‘Fallon’: ‘This Does Feel Like a Happy Era’Metal Inside r, Christ said, “That was a magical time that we were together and doing it that way for as long as we did,” adding, “I just look back and wish that we’d all been more mature.

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Myself especially. I’d like to entertain the thought that had I been a better communicator we could have hung in there a bit longer and mended some of those fences at the time. I didn’t know how to do that and I didn’t know what to say. ”in 2021.

“Prior to that, it seems like every note had a dollar value associated with it. Now that I had freedom, I said, ‘Let it rip, no expectations,’ and I experimented with drop D tuning for the first time ever and fell in love. ”American Novelist and Four Others to Stand Trial Over Sale of Gold Looted from ShipwreckSaoirse Ronan Has Wanted to Direct Since She Was a Kid, and Her Exquisite First Short ‘Paper Plane’ Proves She’s Got the Goods