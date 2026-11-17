Christ said in September that he was recuperating from a medical issue and had been advised to take several months off.

Former Danzig guitarist John Christ died on Sunday at the age of 61, months after telling fans that an undisclosed medical issue had forced him to step away from performing.

In September, Christ said he was recuperating from an unspecified medical issue and had been advised by doctors to take several months off. No cause of death was given in the announcement, and no link has been established between the previously disclosed medical issue and his death. Newsweek reached out to Christ's representative via email for comment on Monday outside regular office hours.

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Family Announces Christ's Death The announcement of Christ's death was shared on his official Instagram account, alongside a black memorial image displaying his name and the dates: "2.19.1965 –11.15.2026.

" "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026," the post said. The statement added that no services were planned and asked people to "respect the family's privacy during this time.

" It concluded with a message to those who had followed and supported Christ: "John loved each and every one of you. " The announcement did not provide further details about the circumstances of his death. Christ Had Stepped Away Over a Medical Issue Christ had updated followers about his health on September 3, saying he was dealing with a medical problem that required time away from his normal activities.

"Recently, I have been focusing on a medical issue that has been kicking my butt and I am in the process of recuperating," Christ wrote. He said doctors had asked him to take "a few months off to rest up" and allow his body to recover. Christ did not identify the condition.

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As a result, he said he would be unable to offer lessons or perform gigs until further notice. He also warned customers that merchandise orders could take longer to fulfill while his team managed requests. Despite the interruption, Christ's message suggested he hoped to return to work once his health improved.

"I really appreciate all of your support over the years and especially now while I heal up," he wrote. "I will post up here as soon as that happens and things start rolling again. " Because neither that update nor the announcement of his death identifies the medical condition or establishes a connection between the two, it would be premature to attribute his death to the health problem he disclosed in September. Who Was John Christ?

Christ was an American guitarist best known for his time with the heavy metal band Danzig. Born John Wolfgang Knoll on February 19, 1965, Christ became a key member of the group's classic lineup alongside Glenn Danzig, Eerie Von and Chuck Biscuits. Christ played on Danzig's first four studio albums, beginning with the band's self-titled 1988 debut and continuing through Danzig 4 in 1994.

That period produced some of the group's best-known material, including "Mother," which went on to become Danzig's signature song. After leaving the band in the mid-1990s, Christ pursued other musical projects and continued playing and teaching guitar. Jerry Montano II Pays Tribute Former Danzig bassist and backing vocalist Jerry Montano II paid tribute to Christ on social media, per NextMosh, remembering the guitarist as a close friend.

“RIP JC John Christ The worst f***ing news,” Montano—whose Instagram is set to private—reportedly wrote. “My very dear friend, one of the coolest, greatest guys. Best heart. We would talk for hours upon hours and hours.

Actual tears. JC my brother. Thank you for being my friend. ” Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story.

Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Emma Lee-SangFormer Danzig guitarist John Christ died on Sunday at the age of 61, months after telling fans that an undisclosed medical issue had forced him to step away from performing.

In September, Christ said he was recuperating from an unspecified medical issue and had been advised by doctors to take several months off.was given in the announcement, and no link has been established between the previously disclosed medical issue and his death. The announcement of Christ's death was shared on his official Instagram account, alongside a black memorial image displaying his name and the dates:"2.19.1965 –11.15.2026.

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" "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026," the post said. It concluded with a message to those who had followed and supported Christ:"John loved each and every one of you.

"Christ Had Stepped Away Over a Medical Issue Christ had updated followers about his health on September 3, saying he was dealing with a medical problem that required time away from his normal activities. "Recently, I have been focusing on a medical issue that has been kicking my butt and I am in the process of recuperating," Christ wrote. He said doctors had asked him to take"a few months off to rest up" and allow his body to recover.

Christ did not identify the condition. As a result, he said he would be unable to offer lessons or perform gigs until further notice. He also warned customers that merchandise orders could take longer to fulfill while his team managed requests.

"I really appreciate all of your support over the years and especially now while I heal up," he wrote. "I will post up here as soon as that happens and things start rolling again. " Because neither that update nor the announcement of his death identifies the medical condition or establishes a connection between the two, it would be premature to attribute his death to the health problem he disclosed in September.

Christ was an American guitarist best known for his time with the heavy metal band Danzig. Born John Wolfgang Knoll on February 19, 1965, Christ became a key member of the group's classic lineup alongside Glenn Danzig, Eerie Von and Chuck Biscuits.in 1994. That period produced some of the group's best-known material, including"Mother," which went on to become Danzig's signature song.

Former Danzig bassist and backing vocalist Jerry Montano II paid tribute to Christ on social media, per NextMosh, remembering the guitarist as a close friend.

“RIP JC John Christ The worst f***ing news,” Montano—whose Instagram is set to private—reportedly wrote. “My very dear friend, one of the coolest, greatest guys. Best heart. We would talk for hours upon hours and hours.

Actual tears. JC my brother. Thank you for being my friend. ”