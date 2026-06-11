John Cena's Journey: Wrestling Icon Opens Up About Aging, Hair Loss, and the John Cena Classic

John Cena, the iconic WWE wrestler, opens up about his personal struggles with aging, hair loss, and skin cancer. He also discusses his upcoming John Cena Classic event and his thoughts on the possibility of a return to the ring.

wrestling icon is getting real about the things that have dogged him as he’s gotten older. Hair loss, skin cancer and Demodex blepharitis, a chronic eyelid inflammation due to mites, have all been on the menu.

He’s come out the other side stronger than before — and he was already very strong! — with the support of wife. I got these nice vintage opera glasses. … I love to read, and I started reading pages of books three times over again.

I was like, I gotta get help, and when I did, I discovered there wasn’t just one problem. … I realized that I’m not as young as I used to be, and I had an entirely new disease I knew nothing about. I really struggled with losing my hair, and to be able to openly talk with my bride about it . She kind of held my hand.

Here’s some big, tough guy who thinks he’s indestructible. … None of us are perfect. We’re all flawed. If you can be vulnerable, there’s beauty in that.

… This is the new chapter: my hair transplant, me being an advocate for sunscreen because I was an idiot and didn’t put on sunscreen. I’ve had to go through some pretty tough phone calls and pretty tough procedures with that. I thought I was young and bulletproof. That’s not true.

And man, you hear from your friends or guardians as a young person, “Put on sunscreen! ” You don’t think it’s going to affect you — it’s real and it can affect you. You revealed in 2024 that you’d had a hair transplant, and it helped men who’d been afraid to have that conversation publicly. How are you feeling about your hair now?

You announced your retirement from wrestling in 2025, and at WWE’s Backlash event on May 9, fans serenaded you with chants of “One more match! ” It seemed to genuinely touch you. How realistic is the possibility of a return? I hate speaking in absolutes … “Never” is a strong word.

It would be financial suicide for someone to court me in a position where I would have another match, and I truly mean that. So if you’re in the business of torching currency, that’s the only way to get me back in the ring. Aside from that, the reason “one more match” resonated so well for me, first of all, I got to express to the fans of how fulfilled I felt when I retired.

Second of all, the interest of an audience being like, “We want to see you again! ” gets me excited for the new idea of the John Cena Classic. We can do this again. I’ll be there.

It’ll be fan-forward and fan-first. I won’t be so focused on, “Man, this match means everything to me. I’ve got to make sure I give all I have when the music plays and I’m under the lights. ” I get to watch other performers, so I can kind of be the ambassador for the event, and I can get out there and meet with people that matter most in my life, the fans.

I really can’t wait for this thing to find its legs, for us to get a city and a date and move forward. And I can’t wait for it to happen. So when I hear “one more match,” I hear there’s still interest, the heart still beats.

I’m trying to think in my head, How can we gear this to where I can be there, be active and be included but allow others to do the thing I can no longer do. I hope we have it with the John Cena Classic





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