John Cena finds next invitee to his namesake WWE showcase at NXT

Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, got emotional as John Cena personally invited him to join Cody Rhodes in the upcoming John Cena Classic field.

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John Cena made a rare appearance on WWE’s developmental brand to reveal who the next superstar in the event will be. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Also read WWE NXT Preview (11/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

"This building, to me, means potential. And potential, to me, is opportunity – and it is opportunity season," Cena said before he revealed it was Fatu. Fatu is a third-generation pro wrestler who made his debut at NXT earlier this year. He’s the son of the late Umaga and the great nephew of Afa and Sika – known in wrestling as The Wild Samoans.

Cena acknowledged his connection to some of the top Samoan wrestling legacy given his own wars with some of the greats in the Anoa’i family tree.

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"I’m here tonight for you. Tonight is very important for me. I kinda feel like an honorary Samoan sometimes," Cena said.

"My legacy dates back to run-ins with Rikishi, standing toe-to-toe with. Facing Roman Reigns. Throwing a few back with the twins, I love my Uces. And being first in line to give Solo an opportunity.

Also, I absolutely loved your dad. John Cena and Zilla Fatu speak during NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. , on Nov. 4, 2026.

"For real, your family has done so much for me. It is an honor, tonight, to give to you an opportunity to debut in the John Cena Classic.

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""Thank you John, thank you," he said. "You got me really, really emotional right now. I just want to say I appreciate you. I appreciate the relationship you had with my family.

I appreciate the relationship you had with each and everybody in my family but I’m more blessed that you are giving me this opportunity.

"John Cena and Zilla Fatu speak during NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. , on Nov. 4, 2026.are the first two entrants in the John Cena Classic, which will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World.on Monday. WWE fans who sign up with Club WWE will be able to vote on the winner of the event regardless of the match result.