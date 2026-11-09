John Cena Explains Rubber Wedding Ring Choice Amid Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa Interview

John Cena reveals why he wears a rubber wedding band instead of metal, citing durability for his roles while married to Lisa Shariatzadeh.

John Cena revealed the practical reasoning behind his unique wedding jewelry during a candid conversation on the set of Morning, Kelly . The 49-year-old actor and former wrestler confirmed that the black band on his finger is made of rubber rather than traditional metal. This disclosure came after co-hosts Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa noticed the distinctive ring and asked about its nature. Consuelos referenced Cena's previous appearance on the show when he first got married, while Ripa directly asked if the item was indeed a ring. Cena confirmed the material choice to explain why he prefers durability over conventional style.

Practical Reasons for Rubber Wedding Band

Cena explained that the rubber material allows him to wear the band at all times without worrying about damage. He stated that the band means everything to him, yet it needs to withstand the physical demands of his profession. When he plays different characters for his movie roles, he frequently has to take the ring on and off. The process causes the jewelry to get scuffed up significantly if it were made of harder materials. He emphasized that the rubber hoop is the most valuable possession he owns despite its simple appearance.

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This practical approach ensures the symbol of his marriage remains intact through his rigorous work schedule. The choice reflects a balance between maintaining a deep personal connection and accommodating his career requirements. The interview segment highlighted how celebrity couples navigate public image with private commitments. Cena's honesty about the ring's condition resonated with viewers who appreciate his down-to-earth personality.

Meeting Lisa Shariatzadeh in Vancouver

Cena shared the story of how he met his wife, Lisa Shariatzadeh, through a chance encounter in Vancouver. He recounted that a friend convinced him to watch a football game at a local bar. The same day, Shariatzadeh's friends encouraged her to visit the same establishment, even though she rarely goes out. Cena described the meeting as two strangers connecting in a bar, noting that the rest is history. This serendipitous event launched their relationship which has now lasted more than five years.

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At the time of their meeting, Shariatzadeh was familiar with Cena's fame but not his wrestling background. She knew him primarily as the drug dealer character he portrayed in the 2015 film Sisters . She was not aware of the extent of his career in the WWE until they began dating. Cena joked that she was subsequently indoctrinated into the world of WWE as their relationship progressed. This contrast between her initial perception and the reality of his career added an interesting dynamic to their early courtship.

Red Carpet Debut and Public Life

The couple has maintained a relatively private personal life despite their high-profile status. They officially made their red carpet debut together in 2019. This marked a significant moment in their public relationship, allowing fans to see them together at formal events. Prior to this, their interactions were mostly kept behind the scenes or shared through brief social media posts. The 2019 appearance signaled a step toward sharing their lives more openly with the public.

Cena's marriage to Shariatzadeh has been a steady presence in his life during his transition from full-time wrestling to acting. The couple has navigated the challenges of fame while keeping their family life grounded. Cena's comments about the ring underscore his commitment to his wife and the importance he places on their union. The interview provided fans with a deeper understanding of the personal details behind his public persona.

Career Context and Recent Activities

The discussion occurred against the backdrop of Cena's ongoing career in both film and sports entertainment. He recently announced his return to WWE Raw after retiring from in-ring competition last year. This decision to return to the ring highlights his enduring connection to his wrestling roots. Fans have expressed support for his appearances, showing continued interest in his athletic endeavors alongside his acting roles.

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Cena's recent projects include various film appearances and promotional activities for upcoming movies. His ability to balance multiple careers requires significant adaptability and discipline. The rubber ring serves as a constant reminder of his personal foundation amidst professional changes. His willingness to share such intimate details on a morning show demonstrates a desire to connect with audiences on a personal level. The segment concluded with warm remarks from the hosts, celebrating the couple's lasting relationship.