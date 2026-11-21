John Carpenter will create the music for Zack Snyder's Escape from New York remake. The original director confirms he will remake his 1981 score for the upcoming sci-fi action film project.

Zack Snyder is producing a remake of Escape from New York with John Carpenter involved in the musical composition. The original horror icon and writer-director of the 1981 sci-fi action film has confirmed his return to the project. Carpenter will handle the score for the upcoming reboot starring Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken. This marks a significant collaboration between the two filmmakers for the dystopian thriller franchise.

Carpenter Confirms Musical Role on Remake

John Carpenter stated during a recent appearance on Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes Dropping Names podcast that he would compose the music for the film. He humorously revealed that he demanded to be the composer for the new sci-fi action remake. However, he also confirmed that the production will not use his original 1981 score directly. Instead, he and his team are going to remake the score from his original film.

Also read Unfilmable Masterpieces: How Visionary Directors Conquered Hollywood

The 1981 classic starred Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken, a former war hero turned criminal. The government tasked him with rescuing the United States President from Manhattan. The island had been converted into a maximum security prison in the dystopian future setting of the story. The film also featured Lee Van Clef, Ernest Borgnine, Isaac Hayes, and Adrienne Barbeau in key roles.

Long Development History and Previous Directors

Escape from New York has had a complicated development history over the last two decades. Prior plans for the film have included full remakes with new actors taking on the role of Snake. Gerard Butler was previously considered for the lead role in earlier iteration concepts. Other ideas envisioned the project as a legacy sequel similar to the 2018 Halloween reboot.

Advertisement

Before Zack Snyder attached himself to the project, several other directors were involved in discussions. Len Wiseman, Robert Rodriguez, Leigh Whannell, and Radio Silence were all previously attached to direct. Snyder brings a unique perspective as his first major venture back into the remake subgenre. He previously directed the James Gunn-penned remake of Dawn of the Dead.

Snyder's Remake Background and Industry Impact

Zack Snyder achieved critical and commercial success with his 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead. That film helped pave the way for his later work on 300 and the DC Extended Universe. He also launched his Army of the Dead franchise at Netflix with similar stylized action. The filmmaker generally partners with writers like Chris Terrio or Kurt Johnstad on his scripts.

The original Escape from New York scored favorable reviews from critics upon its release. It was a box office hit that earned a 1996 sequel titled Escape from LA. The upcoming project aims to bring the iconic character of Snake Plissken back to modern audiences. Snyder has yet to write any of his films alone throughout his entire directing career.

Future Production Details and Script Development

John Carpenter has a long history of composing music for his own films. Across his 21 feature films in the director chair, he only took on composing duties for 15 of them. Notable exceptions include The Thing, which enlisted Ennio Morricone. Carpenter still ended up adding in some of his own music for that specific production.

Advertisement

The new approach mirrors David Gordon Green Halloween sequel trilogy. Carpenter returned as executive producer and composer for all three Halloween films. He collaborated with his son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies on those projects. Their method involved updating tracks from the original 1978 Halloween while adding new energetic tracks. This strategy allows the music to tap into the different pacing of each installment.

With Carpenter confirmed for both executive producer and composer roles, questions remain about the script. Snyder may enlist input from Carpenter to meld their creative visions. This collaboration could bring a fresh take to Snake Plissken journey. The original film was released on May 23, 1981, by Embassy Pictures. It ran for 99 minutes and was rated R for action and violence.