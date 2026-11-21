John Carpenter says 'we'll see' whether Zack Snyder will remake Escape From New York

Sign up for The A.V. Director John Carpenter spends his days enjoying video games and looking cool on stage with a synthesizer in front of him—and honestly, good for him.

He also enjoys the money that comes his way whenever someone gets it in their head to remake or sequelize one of his films—he famously says, and often, that when such a thing happens, all he does is “extend hand, and a check arrives. ” Even if the projects that spawn from such an arrangement don’t turn out to his liking . The director was in typically fine, grouchy form, playfully ribbing Spiner for suggesting the wrong Carpenter film to be remade and tripping over the name of Zack Snyder in the bargain.

Also read Cleveland Charge Keep It Local, Sign Former Akron Zip to Replace Zack Austin

“You have no clue what’s going on in the movie business these days, do you? ” Carpenter said, eventually correcting his host on both the film’s title and the director potentially attached to the project. We say “potentially” because what Carpenter said after this awkward exchange suggests the horror legend is being choosy about who gets to remake the action-thriller that brought Kurt Russell’s Snake Plissken to the world in 1981.

“Zack Snyder—he’s on fire! ” Frakes exclaimed, to which Carpenter replied, almost sympathetically, “He’s not anymore, but he’s trying to get back. He’s a nice man. I liked him.

Advertisement

” Carpenter could be referring to the lack of interest in Snyder’s latest passion project,At any rate, whether he’s willing to gamble a remake of one of his most popular films on Snyder at this point in thedirector’s career, Carpenter is taking a “wait and see” approach.

“We have a backup: Robert Rodriguez a new story he wants to do. So, we’ll see,” he said. No matter who directs the remake, however, Carpenter remains adamant about scoring the project. “I demanded to be the composer,” he said.