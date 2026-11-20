Director John Carpenter confirms Zack Snyder is no longer attached to the Escape from New York remake and introduces Robert Rodriguez as the preferred replacement director for the StudioCanal project.

Director John Carpenter recently confirmed that Zack Snyder is no longer attached to direct the long-in-development remake of his 1981 cult classic, Escape from New York. Speaking on the Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny podcast, the legendary filmmaker disclosed that Snyder is actively trying to regain his position on the project but has not secured the role.

Carpenter, who is serving as an executive producer on the StudioCanal adaptation, stated that a contingency plan is already in place if the Warner Bros. director fails to return. The director revealed that Robert Rodriguez has been identified as the backup director and is prepared to contribute a new story vision if the opportunity arises.

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Zack Snyder Development Status

Earlier this year, the industry reported that Zack Snyder was serving as both the writer and director for the new version of the film. The original movie featured Kurt Russell in the iconic role of Snake Plissken, a former Special Forces soldier tasked with rescuing the president from Manhattan, which had been converted into a maximum-security prison after a terrorist attack involving Air Force One.

Snyder had previously described his creative approach for the reboot, explaining that he intended to set the narrative in 1997 from the perspective of 1981. He used the original film's setting and timeline as a foundational starting point for the new script. Despite this earlier announcement, the current status of his involvement remains fluid according to Carpenter.

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Robert Rodriguez Potential Direction

Robert Rodriguez has emerged as a strong candidate to take over the helm if negotiations with Zack Snyder collapse. Carpenter indicated that Rodriguez possesses a new story concept he is eager to develop for the franchise. The director's familiarity with action genres and efficient production styles makes him a logical choice for the project.

Carpenter described both directors in positive terms during the podcast appearance. He noted that while he is currently navigating away from Snyder, he maintains a friendly relationship with him, calling him a nice man. The ultimate decision will likely depend on which director can align best with the studio's vision and the original creator's expectations.

Music and Production Updates

Beyond directorial choices, Carpenter has expressed a strong desire to contribute musically to the remake. He revealed that he demanded the opportunity to compose the score for the film, adding another layer of creative control to his role as executive producer. However, no official composer has been announced for the project to date.

The remake is currently being developed at StudioCanal, with no confirmed release date or casting details for the lead role of Snake Plissken. The lack of a finalized director means the project could still take a significantly different direction as development continues. Fans are left waiting to see if Rodriguez or another filmmaker will ultimately shape the future of the franchise.

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Franchise Revival Efforts

The broader interest in Snake Plissken continues to grow across various media formats. Mad Cave Studios has recently sent the hardened anti-hero into a new comic book series, expanding the character's universe beyond film. This ongoing revitalization of the property underscores the enduring appeal of the original 1981 thriller.

As the remake seeks a stable director, the film industry remains cautious about the final direction of the story. With Carpenter advocating for specific creative inputs like the musical score and the selection of a new director, the project remains in a pivotal phase. The resolution of the directorial dispute will likely dictate the future trajectory of the Escape from New York reboot.