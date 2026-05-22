John Carpenter returns to horror with 'Cathedral': audio-visual narrative based on original graphic novel

John Carpenter, the Master of Horror, has announced Cathedral, a new audio-and-visual narrative project that combines an original graphic novel with a companion album for an unseen movie. The story follows an investigation into an abandoned church hiding something ancient beneath downtown Los Angeles.

John Carpenter is heading back into horror, although not in the way most fans probably expected or wanted, but that doesn't stop the Master of Horror's next project from sounding like the closest thing to a classic Carpenter nightmare we've gotten in years.

Few filmmakers understand atmosphere the way Carpenter does. Even decades after Halloween, The Thing, and Prince of Darkness, his work still feels uniquely capable of turning simple locations into spaces audiences instinctively fear. That same style of dread appears to be driving his latest project, which taps directly into the moody, synth-heavy nightmare storytelling that has defined his career for decades.

The legendary filmmaker has announced Cathedral, a new audio-and-visual narrative project that combines an original graphic novel with a companion album designed to function as the score for an unseen movie. Cathedral, releasing through Storm King Comics on August 4, is Carpenter’s first original comic project and follows an investigation surrounding an abandoned church hiding something ancient beneath downtown Los Angeles.

According to the official synopsis, the story begins after the killing of a police officer draws attention to the long-forgotten cathedral. Lieutenant Christine Marks and detectives Paul Hernandez and Steve Mayfield eventually descend into the church’s catacombs, where they uncover a centuries-old evil waiting beneath the city





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