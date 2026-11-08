John Carpenter and Sandy King Release Tales for a HalloweeNight Vol 12

Legendary director John Carpenter and his wife Sandy King unveil Volume 12 of their horror anthology graphic novel series, featuring top-tier comic talent and a Jonathan Banks cover.

Legendary horror director John Carpenter and producer Sandy King are set to release Volume 12 of their acclaimed graphic novel series, John Carpenter's Tales for a HalloweeNight. The new installment is scheduled for a November 11, 2026 release date, continuing the couple's eleven-year collaboration on the horror anthology project.

Release Details And Pricing Information

John Carpenter's Tales for a HalloweeNight Volume 12 is currently available for pre-order through the official Storm Comics website. The graphic novel is listed at a retail price of $30 USD, positioning it as a premium collectible for dedicated fans of the horror genre and comic book mediums. Although the release date falls slightly after the calendar date for Halloween, the project maintains its annual tradition of delivering spine-tingling content to readers worldwide.

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Cover Art And Visual Inspiration

The striking cover art for the upcoming volume is illustrated by Tim Bradstreet, known for his work on Hellblazer. The artwork features an ominous side profile modeled after actor Jonathan Banks, who gained fame for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Banks is depicted wearing a sheriff's badge for Haddonfield, a direct nod to the primary setting of Carpenter's most famous film, Halloween. The image portrays the character with a bloody axe, with gore streaked across his uniform and hands, set against a backdrop of wrecked scenery and distant fire.

Creative Team And Contributors

John Carpenter and Sandy King continue to pair exceptional storytellers from comics, movies, and novels with dark visions from illustrators around the globe. In addition to returning talent like Carpenter, King, Bradstreet, and Frank Tieri, the volume features a roster of potent creators. Tieri is credited for his work on projects such as Godzilla's The Odyssey and Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M. The collection includes twelve twisted tales of terror, tricks, and treats, exploring realms of the supernatural, psychological, and horrific creature features.

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Award Winning Anthology Legacy

Since its inception, the series has garnered significant critical acclaim and industry recognition. John Carpenter's Tales for a HalloweeNight won the IndieFab Bronze Medal Award for Best Graphic Novel in 2015 with its first volume. The project has maintained its reputation for quality, with persistent honors awarded in recent installments. This award-winning status ensures that the upcoming volume remains highly anticipated by longtime readers and new audiences alike.

Market Availability And Reader Expectations

Readers are advised to secure their copies via pre-order to ensure availability ahead of the November 2026 launch. The anthology continues to expand its narrative scope, moving beyond familiar franchise references to include diverse horror elements. With contributors who have helmed stories for Mindbender and Event Horizon: Inferno, the volume promises to deliver delightful surprises rather than disappointments. True fans view the spooky season as a state of mind, making the November release a relevant addition to their reading lists year-round.